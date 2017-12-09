Liverpool vs Everton- Betting Tips and Predictions

The Merseyside derby is on. Liverpool play host to a struggling Everton side at Anfield. Liverpool are the second highest scoring side in the Premier League this season after Manchester City. The Reds have scored 15 goals in their last 3 matches in all competitions. Although Liverpool’s defense and goalkeeping departments are known weak points, the “fantastic four” of Firmino, Mane, Coutinho and the league’s topscorer Salah can humiliate any defense on their day. A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side here will see them level on points which Chelsea who occupy UEFA Champions League qualification spot. The defending champions lost 1-0 to WestHam.

Everton who were hurtling towards relegation in recent weeks are pulling away to safety after two consecutive wins. Sam Allardyce’s time at Goodison Park is off to a flying start after two wins in as many games. His latest win came in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, although it came little too late as Everton failed to qualify from the group. The Toffees’ season can still be turned around and they will look to build on their impressive performance in the last three matches when they play at Anfield. Emotions will run high in this clash. The Merseyside derby is the “dirtiest” and it has produced the highest number of red cards.

Liverpool vs Everton-Match Facts

Everton have failed to beat Liverpool in any of the last 6 meetings between the sides. The Reds have not lost at home to Everton in the last 19 meetings at Anfield in all competitions. The Toffees have failed to win the last 15 Premier League games playing away from Goodison Park. Apart from the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, Liverpool have scored at least 3 goals in the last 5 Premier League games. The Reds have recorded 5 wins in 6 games at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Everton-Team News

Adam Bogdan, Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Matip are unavailable for selection by the home team. Alberto Moreno is also out which means either Jamers Milner or Andrew Robertson starts. Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all looking to start here as Klopp keeps rotating his squad as fixtures come thick and fast.

Leighton Baines is doubtful to feature for Everton. Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane are both available for selection. Morgan Schneiderlin could come off the bench after playing midweek. James McCarthy, Ross Barkley, Seamus Coleman, Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie and Maarten Stekelenburg will not be available to play here due to injuries.

Liverpool vs Everton-Predictions

1X2 Prediction

We are predicting Liverpool to continue their fine form here by picking up another win. Sam Allardyce is known for setting up defensively rigid sides and Liverpool will provide a tough test on the latest appointment at the Goodison Park dug out. Liverpool are available to win at odds of 1.35. Liverpool to win at halftime and fulltime is at odds 1.80

Total Goals Over/Under 2.5 Goals

This match should produce Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.46

Both teams to score at odds of 1.82

Longshot: Both teams to score and Over 2.5 at odds of 2.10

Liverpool win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2. 65

Anytime Goal scorer

Liverpool’s summer acquisition Mo Salah is the Premier League’s topscorer and we are backing him to net at least a goal here anytime. Available at odds of 1.80

Extra

This tie has produced the most number of red cards of any other game in the Premier League. A bet on Craig Pawson giving out a red card is available at odds 4.20