Liverpool vs West Brom- Betting Tips and Predictions

There was disappointment in Anfield at the weekend and two figures, in particular, were not happy with the result. Jurgen Klopp and Dejan Lovren could be seen trying to remonstrate with the referees. Liverpool felt hard done by after Mo Salah’s beauty had unlocked Everton’s stubborn defence in the first half. Sadio Mane wasted a glorious chance to double the lead towards halftime before a soft penalty was awarded against Lovren and saw the tie end 1-1. The Reds will be hoping to make it 8 wins in 11 games here. Allan Pardew’s West Brom head into this game in dire need of a win. The Baggies have managed to keep out of the drop zone by their superior goal difference having won only twice in 16 games. A clash against the second highest scorers in the league will not be the best tie the Hawthorns faithful would have wished for.

Liverpool vs West Brom- Match Facts

While Liverpool are undefeated in their last 7 matches, The Baggies have failed to win any of their last 14 matches. The last 4 matches between these sides at Anfield have produced over 2.5 goals and Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals.

Liverpool vs West Brom – Team News

Liverpool will be without Clyne N. (Back Injury), Moreno A. (Ankle Injury), Matip J. (Muscle Injury), and Bogdan A. (Knee Injury). Lallana A. (Convalescence) and Grujic M. (Wrist injury) are also doubtful to feature here. Probable formation: 4-3-3

West Brom will be without Barry G. (Thigh Injury), Chadli N. (Muscle Injury), Dawson C (Knee Injury), Morrison J. ( Calf Injury) and Phillips M. (Thigh Injury)/ Probable formation: 4-3-3.

Liverpool vs West Brom- Match Odds

Hosts Liverpool are the favourites to win this game and are available at odds of 1.25

Liverpool to win at halftime and fulltime is available at odds of 1.65

Liverpool vs West Brom – Correct Score

We are backing a 3-1 scoreline in favour of Liverpool when the final whistle blows at Anfield. A 3-1 Home win correct score is available at odds of 12.00

Liverpool vs West Brom- Total Goals Over/ Under 2.5 Goals

Liverpool’s attacking department is lethal on its day. Against Everton, many will have asked why Klopp played a struggling Solanke for most of the game. We are backing the Reds to score goals here and also to concede. Liverpool always concedes anyway.

We are backing over 2.5 goals here available at odds of 1.50

Liverpool vs West Brom – Goalscorer

Liverpool’s Mo Salah is having the best season of his career since he switched Roma for Liverpool in the summer. Having netted 13 goals so far this season to occupy the top spot on the scorer’s charts we are backing the Egyptian, who just won the coveted BBC African Player of the Year, to continue his scoring spree here.