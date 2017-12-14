Manchester City vs Tottenham- Betting Tips and Predictions

League leaders Manchester City host 4th place Tottenham Hotspurs at the Etihad Stadium in the late kick-off on match day 18. Spurs have got themselves into the top four after capitalizing on Liverpool and Arsenal’s failure to win any of their last two matches. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have overcome a recent dip in form to win their last two matches and will be in search of a third consecutive win here. An away tie against Manchester City will be a tricky encounter for the traveling Spurs given City’s form this season. Manchester City put four past bottom-placed Swansea last time out to continue their winning streak. It will need a tactical master plan to end Manchester City’s unbeaten run. Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United came close to grabbing a point against the top side last weekend and Pochettino will fancy his side grabbing at least a point here.

Manchester City vs Tottenham- Match Facts

Manchester City are undefeated in their last 25 Premier League matches. The Citizens have won their last 15 matches scoring at least 2 goals in each of the last 10 matches. This tie has produced over 2.5 goals in the last 11 out of 13 games. At the Etihad, City have scored at least 2 goals in the last 6 out of 7 games against Spurs. City’s last 7 home games have produced over 2.5 goals. Tottenham have not lost any of their last 2 games at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Tottenham- Team News

Pep Guardiola may be without Kompany V. (Muscle Injury), Stones J. (Hamstring Injury), and Mendy B. (Cruciate Ligament Injury). Probable formation 4-3-3

Tottenham are without Wanyama V. (Knee Injury), Alderwiereld T. (Thigh Injury) and Sanchez D. (Suspension). Probable formation 4-3-2-1

Manchester City vs Tottenham- Match Odds

Manchester City are the favorites to bag a 16th successive win playing in front of their home fans. Tottenham’s attacking trio of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Dele Alli should cause City’s defense headaches here. We are backing Spurs to be the side to end City’s unbeaten run.

Tottenham to win at odds 6.00 on Bet365

Double Chance Tottenham or draw at odds 2.60 on Bet365

Manchester City vs Tottenham- Total Goals Under/Over 2.5 Goals

The home side have only managed two clean sheets from their last 8 Premier League games which is an indicator of a team struggling at the back. Vincent Kompany failed to emerge from halftime at Old Trafford and Eliaquim Mangala could be partnering Otamendi at the heart of City’s defense. Both teams’ attacking quality cannot be questioned, and both should be able to score here. These tie promises to produce goals, and we are backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score.

Over 2.5 goals at odds 1.53 on Bet365

Both teams to score at odds 1.61 on Bet365

Manchester City vs Tottenham- Correct Score

Manchester City have won a recording breaking 15 consecutive games in the Premier League. However, the Citizens are up against a rejuvenated Spurs who have not lost any of their last 2 games at the Etihad Stadium. We are backing Tottenham to squeeze a narrow win here.

Tottenham to win 1-2 at odds 19.00 on Bet365

Manchester City vs Tottenham- Goalscorer

Its a big game, the kind of games that any player can score to bag his side all the three points as Nicolas Otamendi did against Manchester United. We are backing Heung –Min Son to score anytime. The South Korean star has only netted 5 times this season, but he should have a decent chance here.

Heung-Min Son to score anytime at odds 4.00 on Bet365