Manchester United vs Bournemouth- Betting Tips and Predictions

Apart from Liverpool, if there is any other side that will be cursing their luck it has to be Manchester United. The ball bounced off Lukaku to gift Silva an easy goal after Ashley Young played him onside. Marcus Rashford levelled things before a poor clearance by Lukaku placed the ball into Otamendi’s path to score the match winner. United will look to quickly bounce back from that defeat if they are to keep the pressure on City. A home tie against a struggling Bournemouth side who haven’t won any of their last 4 matches looks favourable on paper. The Cherries will be keen to pick a positive result here as they hang dangerously 4 points above the drop zone.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth-Match Facts

Manchester United’s last 3 Premier League games have produced over 2.5 goals. Bournemouth have failed to win any of their last 4 games. Manchester United have gone 8 games without a draw. Bournemouth have only lost one of their last 6 matches. The last game between these at Old Trafford ended 1-1.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth- Team News

Mourinho’s side will be without Bailly E. (Knock), Carrick M. (Injury), Pogba P. (Red Card). Fellaini is doubtful to be available for this clash. Probable formation: 4-2-3-1

Bournemouth will be without Federici A. (Knee Injury), Mings T. (Back Injury), Smith B. (Groin Injury). Probable formation: 4-4-1-1.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth- Match Odds

The Red Devils are the favourites here to collect all the three points and appease their home crowd after the poor performance on Sunday. It’s a win for Jose Mourinho’s side available at odds of 1.36

Manchester United vs Bournemouth- Correct Score

We are going for a 2-1 win for the home team. Jermaine Defoe and company will need to have an ingenious plan to put the ball past De Gea who impressed against Arsenal but was left exposed against City.

Correct Score: 2-1 Available at odds 7.75

Manchester United vs Bournemouth- Total Goals Over/Under 2.5 Goals

A tough call to make. United are known for playing defensive football. Mourinho is an expert at grinding out wins when needed. Their most trusted midfield cogs will be missing as Carrick and Fellaini are injured while Pogba is serving a three match suspension. Manchester United should be able to get past Bournemouth’s defence and we are going for over 2.5 goals available at odds of 1.60.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth- Goalscorers

There has been incessant trolling by rival fans that Lukaku is not a big game player. On Sunday, the Belgian was caught on the wrong side twice. You would bet this would be his type of game and we are backing the big Belgian to put his horror performance behind him should he start here. He has netted 8 goals for United so far this season.

Romelu Lukaku to score.