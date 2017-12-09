Manchester United vs Manchester City- Betting Tips and Predictions

Its Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola, Romelu Lukaku vs Sergio Aguero, David De Gea vs Ederson, the list is endless. Bottomline? It’s the Manchester derby. 2nd place Manchester United host leaders Manchester City at the Old Trafford as they try to keep the pace in the title race. United are 8 points behind City, and a win here will see them cut the deficit to just 5 points. After several near misses that have seen Man City come from behind in two of their last three games, United will fancy their chances of opening the scoring and locking City out of the game. Jose Mourinho is an expert at setting up defensive sides to frustrate his opposite number. Manchester United have the best defensive record in the league having conceded only 9 goals. Manchester City finally tasted defeat in their last group game in UEFA Champions League. However, the 2-1 defeat was inconsequential as Pep’s side had already grabbed the top spot in Group F. On their day, City can tear any team apart as they have quality players in their attacking ranks. The Manchester bragging rights are up for grabs, who will bag the 3 points?

Manchester United vs Manchester City- Match Facts

Manchester City have won their last 13 games and drawn 1 game so far this season, a 14 game unbeaten run. The Citizens have scored at least 2 goals in their last 8 matches. 7 out of last 8 games Manchester City have played have produced over 2.5 goals. City have scored the highest number of goals in the Premier League, 46 goals so far while United have conceded the least number of goals.

Jose Mourinho’s side have not lost any of their last 24 Premier League games at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have not lost at Old Trafford in the last 40 matches in all competitions. United have kept a clean sheet in 7 out of the 8 matches they have played in front of their home fans.

Manchester United vs Manchester City-Team News

Paul Pogba starts his three match ban for the red card he picked against Arsenal. Ander Herrera is likely to partner Nemanja Matic in midfield. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Phil Jones are available. Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick are the set to miss this clash. Mourinho could start most of the players who featured in the 3-1 win against Arsenal last weekend. Probable formation: 3-4-1-2

David Silva is available to start here after an earlier injury scare. Vincent Kompany lacks match fitness and may not feature here. Fabian Delph was taken ill and John Stones and Benjamin Mendy remain on the injury list for the Citizens. Probable formation: 4-3-3.

Manchester United vs Manchester City- Predictions

1X2-Predictions

Although Jose Mourinho has only won out the last six league meetings against Pep, The Special one should be able to mastermind a good game plan to keep United’s title race alive. We are backing a draw here available at odds of 3.58. Double Chance Manchester United or Draw at odds of 1.66.

Total Goals Over/ Under 2.5 Goals.

We are predicting this game to produce under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95

Correct Score 1-1 at odds of 5.25