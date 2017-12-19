Carabao Cup QuarterFinals: Bristol City vs Manchester United

Bristol City vs Manchester United-Betting Tips and Predictions

Bristol City host Manchester United at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol for the last Carabao Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The Robins won 4-1 against Crystal Palace in the last round and will be hoping to pull a surprise against Jose Mourinho’s team. United who beat Swansea 0-2 in the last round will be seeking to advance into what could be a major showdown in the semifinals should all the big four proceed. Manchester United needed goals from Lukaku and Lingard to see off West Bromwich Albion last weekend and will be seeking to continue their winning streak when they face the Championship opposition.

Bristol City vs Manchester United- Match Facts

Bristol City have won 8 out of their last 10 matches, drawing once and losing once. The Robins have won 4 of their last 5 home matches. Bristol have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches.

Manchester United have only lost one of their last 7 matches in all competitions, a 1-2 defeat by city rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils have won their last 3 away games scoring at least 3 goals in two matches. United have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 5 away games.

Bristol City vs Manchester United- Team News

The home side have to decide whether to go full strength on this match or to be eliminated in this cup tie and chase Championship promotion. City will be without Callum O’Dowda, Gary O’Neil, Famara Diedhiou, Jens Hegeler, and Eros Pisano heading into this tie.

Michael Carrick, Erick Bailly, Antonio Valencia, and Maroune Fellaini are all likely to miss this clash due to injuries. Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay will all be hoping to get some minutes here.

Bristol City vs Manchester United- Match Odds

United are favorites to win here but an on-form Bristol City will fancy their chances of advancing to the semi-finals especially if Jose Mourinho names a weakened starting line-up here. Bristol City have already eliminated three Premier League opponents in Watford, Stoke and Palace to set up this clash. We are backing United to register a narrow win here.

Manchester United to win at odds of 4/9 on Bet365

Bristol City vs Manchester United- Total Goals Under/Over 2.5 Goals

Bristol City are third in the Championship and have only lost three games all season. They are up against a Red Devils side that have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games on the road. We are backing this tie to produce over 2.5 goals and both teams to score.

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 3/5 on Bet365

Both teams to score (GG) at odds of 4/5 on Bet365

Bristol City vs Manchester United- Correct Score

Manchester United’s quality and the return of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic from suspension and injury should be enough to see them through to the semifinals. However. Lee Johnson’s side will be up to the challenge and a tricky away game awaits United here. We are backing United to win 1-2

Manchester United to win 1-2 at odds of 7/1 on Bet365