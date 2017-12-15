Stoke City vs West Ham- Betting Tips and Predictions

It’s a clash between lower table teams at 15th placed Stoke City play against 19th placed West Ham at the Bet365 Stadium. Both sides are in dire need of all the three points here as they have only won once in the last six games. Stoke have 16 points, 2 points more than West Ham who have only 14 points. West Ham are level on points with West Brom and Crystal Palace while Newcastle are one point above them and Swansea two points below them.

While the arrival of Sam Allardyce at Everton has seen the side improve and pull away from the drop zone, the same cannot be said about West Ham’s David Moyes. Stoke have only collected a paltry 16 points from the first 17 games and have registered below 1.0 points per game, a statistic linked to relegation sides. The Potters need to win here if they are to avoid the drop having stayed in the league for a decade now. West Ham’s performance has improved and the Hammers have picked 4 points from Chelsea and Arsenal and gone almost 200 minutes without conceding.

Stoke City vs West Ham- Match Facts

5 of the last 6 games between these two sides have ended in draws. West Ham have lost all of their last 3 away Premier League games and have conceded no less than 2 goals in each of the last 4 away games. Stokes last 7 games at home have produced over 2.5 goals each. West Ham have not won at Stoke in any of their last 6 encounters. 4 out of the last 6 games between these two sides have seen both teams get on the score sheet.

Stoke City vs West Ham- Team News

Mark Hughes will be without Kurt Zouma, Bruno Martins Indi and Stephen Ireland through injury. Jese, who is out due to personal reasons, and Glen Johnson remain doubtful to feature here. Probable formation: 3-4-2-1

David Moyes will miss the services of Sam Bryam, and Jose Fonte who are all injured as well as Winston Reid who is serving a suspension. Edimilson Fernandes and Cheikhou Kouyate are doubt to play here. Probable formation: 3-5-3

Stoke City vs West Ham- Match Odds

This is a close match but Stoke should have the advantage playing at home. West Ham have not defeated Stoke at home in the last 6 matches and have only won twice at the Bet365 stadium since 2008/09. The Hammers have only picked 3 points away from home and that form should continue here. We are predicting Stoke to win.

Stoke to win at of odds 2.30 on Bet365

Stoke City vs West Ham-Total Goals Under/ Over 2.5 Goals

Although West Ham’s record at Stoke is not impressive, the Hammers have not lost to nil at the Bet365 stadium. However, we are predicting this match to produce less than 2.5 goals.

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 at Bet365

Stoke City vs West Ham- Correct Score

Playing at home against a side that has three points from their away games this season, we are backing Stoke to grind out a result here. Stoke themselves are lacking creativity going forward but they should do just enough to win this tie. We are backing a 1-0 win for Stoke City.

Stoke to win 1-0 at odds of 8.00 on Bet365

Stoke City vs West Ham- Goalscorer

We are backing Shaqiri to score here to add to his tally of 5 goals so far this season.

Shaqiri to score anytime at odds of 4.00 at Bet365.