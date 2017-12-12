Swansea vs Manchester City- Betting Tips and Predictions

19th placed Swansea City host on form Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium. Manchester City are not only the league leaders but also the highest scoring team having scored 48 goals so far. The 1-2 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford saw Pep Guardiola’s side stretch their lead to 11 points. Second place Manchester United are trailing them at a distant 35 points. Swansea managed a win last time out beating fellow strugglers West Brom 1-0. It is hard to foresee Paul Clement’s side getting anything from this tie although Manchester City have struggled against mid table teams recently.

Swansea vs Manchester City- Match Facts

Swansea have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 5 Premier League games. The Swans last won against City in 2012. Manchester City have won all their 14 matches in the Premier League, scoring at least 2 goals in the last 9 games. In this fixture, Manchester City have won the last 8 out of 9 meetings. Manchester City have scored at least 2 goals in the last 8 out 9 meetings between these sides.

Swansea vs Manchester City- Team News

Swansea will be without Bartley K. (Knee Injury). Probable formation: 4-5-1

Manchester City will be without Mendy B. (Knee Injury) and Stones J. (Injury) Probable formation: 4-3-3

Swansea vs Manchester City- Match Odds

The Citizens are outright favourites to continue their winning streak here. They are available to win at odds 1.29

Manchester City to win at halftime and full time at odds 1.70

Swansea vs Manchester City- Correct Score

Manchester City’s experience should see them score here. We are backing a 0-4 win

0-4 Away win odds of 9.25

Fancy more goals? Correct Score Any Other Score odds of 12.75

Swansea vs Manchester City- Total Over/Under 2.5 Goals

City are fluid moving forward although they needed two defensive errors by Manchester United to win last time out. Here at the Liberty Stadium, this tie should produce over 2.5 goals.

Over 2.5 goals available at odds of 1.50

Value bet? First half over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.10

Swansea vs Manchester City- Goalscorer

Manchester City can no longer be considered a one man/striker team. Pep Guardiola chose to leave out his most experienced striker, Sergio Kun Aguero, against Manchester United for youngster Gabriel Jesus. Although he did not score, he did just enough to ensure City bagged all the three points. Should Aguero start here, he should find the back of the net having scored 9 times so far this season.

Sergio Aguero to score anytime