Bournemouth vs Everton – Betting Tips and Predictions

Bournemouth needed a controversial late-goal to claim a 3-3 draw at home against West Ham United on the Boxing Day. Now, their next assignment is a tricky home tie against an inform Everton side on Saturday.

That draw put an end to the run of three consecutive defeats for the Cherries, but they still remain without a win in their last eight league fixtures. The South Coast side find themselves in the 18th spot, and they are one point behind the safety line.

Eddie Howe’s side have had a disappointing first half of the season, and they need to start picking up points soon. However, we don’t think that they would end their winless run against Everton, who are unbeaten in their last seven games.

Since the arrival of Sam Allardyce, the Toffees have steadily risen up the table and are currently placed ninth in the table. During this run, they have managed to pick up draws against the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, and on Boxing Day, they played out a goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion.

Last season, both sides won their respective home games, and, earlier this season, the Toffees claimed a 2-1 win over the Cherries at Goodison Park.

Bournemouth vs Everton – Match Facts

The Cherries have claimed just one win in their five Premier League meetings with the Toffees. 1W 1D 4L

Wayne Rooney, with ten league goals, is Everton’s top-scorer this season.

Four out of five Premier League meetings between these two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Bournemouth vs Everton – Team News

Brad Smith, Tyrone Mings, and Jermain Defoe are set to miss out for the hosts, while Junior Stanislas, Andrew Surman, Harry Arter, and Charlie Daniels are doubts.

Leighton Baines, Ramiro Funes Mori, and Seamus Coleman are still struggling with injuries for the Toffees. Wayne Rooney and Idrissa Gueye are also expected to miss.

Bournemouth vs Everton – Match Odds

Owing to the home advantage, the Cherries are slight favourites to win at 7/5 odds at William Hill. However, we are backing a draw as our prediction in this fixture. This betting tip is available at the best odds of 19/8 at Unibet.

An Everton win is available at 23/10 odds at the same bookmaker.

Bournemouth vs Everton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in the betting market, and we are backing it as our prediction. You can bet on it at the best odds of 59/10 at 10Bet.

Bournemouth vs Everton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Cherries striker Callum Wilson is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 9/5 at Paddypower. With Wayne Rooney’s participation in doubt, we expect Dominic Calvert-Lewin to start for the Toffees and we are backing him as our prediction at 56/19 odds at Unibet.

Bournemouth vs Everton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this fixture, and we are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction. You can back this bet at ¾ odds at BetVictor.