Are we witnessing the best January transfer window in the recent years?

It has been quite a busy January transfer window in Premier League this season.

More often than not, the winter transfer window remains devoid of big transfers. And big clubs very rarely let go of their key players in January. Most managers hate this window and have publicly talked about abolishing it completely.

However, circumstances have conspired in such a way this month that we can expect to see some very different-looking top sides in the league post-January.

To start things off, Liverpool made a big statement in the first week of the window by completing the signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a huge £75m deal. However, only a few days later, the Reds were compelled to let go their star player Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in a move worth £142 million.

It can be said that both transfers were just formalities waiting to happen after what transpired in summer. Same can be said about Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester United from Arsenal. In this case, it was Manchester City who were initially expected to sign the player. However, in the end, United took advantage of City’s reservations about the demands of the transfer and acquired themselves one of the best players in the league.

Arsenal are another club who would be hoping to have a much better second half of the season after completing their transfer business this month. It started all doom and gloom for the Gunners with the prospect of Sanchez leaving hanging over their head. But they have done remarkably well to acquire Henrikh Mkhitaryan in exchange for Sanchez from United.

The Gunners are also involved in talks with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and multiple reports claim that they are confident of signing the striker. It is quite uncharacteristic for Arsene Wenger to make so many changes to his squad in January, but it can be argued that he was left with no choice following the departure of the Chilean. The North London side also allowed the likes of Francis Coquelin and Theo Walcott to depart from the club.

In another part of London, Chelsea have signed Ross Barkley from Everton, and remain in the market for other players.

Everton have been another major-movers this month. The Toffees have signed striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for £27m, and Theo Walcott from Arsenal for £20m.

There has been some serious movement of talent in the top tier of English football this month, and we still have a week left in the window. We, as football fans, can only hope for more transfer drama leading up to the deadline day.