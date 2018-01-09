Arsenal faced with decision on Sanchez’s future and more news from North London

Arsenal have received a new £20m offer for Alexis Sanchez from Manchester City, according to the latest report in the Guardian.

The report also claims that Sanchez has already agreed to terms on a £250,000 a week deal, which will last until 2023.

The Citizens have been interested in the Chilean since the summer, and it was widely expected that they would move for him again in January.

It appears that has happened now, and the Gunners are faced with a decision over the future of their star player. The North London club will lose the 29-year-old for free if they decide to keep him at the club until summer.

Sanchez hasn’t been playing his best football this season and has attracted criticism from pundits and fans alike. However, despite his below-par performances, he is Arsenal’s joint-top scorer this season, and his departure could severely impact the second half of their season.

If Sanchez departs, it is expected that Arsene Wenger would look to bring in a similar replacement this month. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Gunners have been linked with a number of wide-forward players in the recent weeks.

Reports in Argentina have claimed that Wenger is keen on Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon. The 21-year-old Argentinean, who reportedly has a £27million clause, has emerged as a top target for the Gunners this transfer window.

Even though Boca chairman Daniel Angelici has dismissed the claims of any possible transfer, he has not ruled out a possibility of an interested party triggering the release clause of the player.

“For the moment, we have not received any proposal, formally or informally,” he said while presenting new signing Carlos Tevez. “For now, they are all rumours, as always, just comments in the corridors.

“But I know very well what I said to Cristian when we renewed his contract. I am not going to cut off his career, but we made him a nice contract so that he would be comfortable.

“We put a release clause in the contract just in case clubs like this appear. It’s then the player who has the last word.

“He looks fine to me, very focused on 2018 with Boca Juniors. We always help him with his future, but I trust Pavon will be with us for 2018.”

Meanwhile, on the outgoing front, midfielder Francis Coquelin looks set to move to Valencia. Yesterday, reports in Spain claimed that Valencia are in talks with Arsenal over the French midfielder.

And in his press conference today, Arsene Wenger more or less confirmed that something is going on behind the scenes by admitting that Coquelin could leave the club this window.