Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock – Betting Tips and Predictions

The Premiership resumed this midweek, and it was not a nice outing for Aberdeen as they lost 2-0 at direct rivals Rangers. They lost their second spot in the league table to Rangers following the defeat.

Now, in their second league game following the winter break, the Dons face another tricky opponent in Kilmarnock – at Pittodrie.

With 43 points, the Dons are level with Rangers, but due to an inferior goal-difference, they find themselves in the third spot. The hosts must be aware that they can’t afford to drop points against Killie at home if they want the runners-up tag.

Killie are yet to play a league game following the winter break, but they defeated Ross County 1-0 at home in a cup game last Saturday. Before the break, Killie were in incredible form and were undefeated in their last six games.

Ironically, Killie’s last league defeat in the league came against Aberdeen when the Dons defeated Killie 3-1 at Rugby Park in the last week of November. However, earlier this season, Killie have played a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

Kille also boast of an incredible away record this season. The visitors, who haven’t lost a game on the road since September, have lost only of their ten away games this season.

As things stand, Killie find themselves in the seventh spot in the league table with 26 points.

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock – Match Facts

Killie have picked up 14 points from their last six league games – more than half of their point-total of 26.

The Dons are on a 16-game unbeaten run against Killie in the league. 14W 2D 0L

Six of the last seven league meetings between these two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock – Match Odds

The Dons are huge favourites to win and they are available at the best odds of 8/13 at Bet365. However, keeping Killie’s impressive away record in mind, we are going for a draw in this fixture. Our prediction is available at 16/5 odds at Unibet.

An away win can get you 9/2 odds at Skybet.

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Aberdeen win is the most likely result at the best odds of 13/2 at Skybet. However, we are going for a 1-1 draw in this fixture, and our prediction is available at 7/1 odds at BetVictor.

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney is the favourite to score at 8/5 odds at Paddypower. Killie striker Kris Boyd, who has scored five goals in his last five games, is also a good option at 12/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

We are backing Boyd as our prediction in this game.

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for less than 2.5 goals in this fixture, and our prediction is available at the best odds of 19/20 at Bet365.