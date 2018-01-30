Aubameyang arrives at Arsenal training ground to complete record transfer

It appears that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now closer than ever to complete his move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund.

Both clubs have been locked in talks over the striker for quite some time, but it was only on Monday that an agreement was reached over the transfer fee. However, there was still a little sticking point of Dortmund finding a suitable replacement in time.

Regardless, it seems that the Gabon international has already arrived at the club’s training ground sometime earlier today to complete his move to the North London side.

It has been quite an eventful day for Arsenal fans. Here is how events unfolded today resulting in quite a buzz on social media.

At first, pictures of the player and his family at the Dortmund airport emerged on Twitter today which led to a frenzy among the fanbase.

Soon after these images emerge, Arsenal fans managed to spot a private flight on a course from Dortmund to Luton on FlightRadar. This development was soon picked up major sports outlet like Sky Sports.

SSN: Aubameyang has left Dortmund in a private jet to London and is expected to be in Colney around 4pm. — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) January 30, 2018

The excitement about this signing among the Gunners fan-base is such that up to 32,000 fans were tracking the flight at one time. This is why we love transfer windows. Don’t we?

It’s quite amazing that 32,000 people are following this flight right now 😀 https://t.co/RH3CkcmMUO — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 30, 2018

According to the latest updates from Sky Sports, the 28-year-old striker has arrived at Arsenal ground to undergo a medical.

Aubameyang has arrived at Arsenal training ground — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 30, 2018

As things stand, it looks like its only a matter of time before Arsenal announce their record transfer.

The Gunners are set to pay £60m + bonuses for the services of the player. Aubameyang is expected to sign a three-and-half-year deal with the Premier League side.