Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea – Betting Tips and Predictions

Brighton find themselves staring at the drop zone, but they couldn’t have hoped for a better time to play current champions Chelsea. The Blues, who have scored just one goal in last four games in all competitions, will head to Amex Stadium for an early kick-off on Saturday.

The Seagulls lost 2-0 at West Bromwich last week, and they are now without a win in their last four games. They find themselves in the 16th spot with 23 points – only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite their poor run of form, the South Coast side have been solid at home this season, and their only home defeats have come against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Coming into this game, the Blues find themselves struggling to score goals. On Wednesday, they needed penalties to defeat Norwich City in FA Cup, and that could have an impact considering they have an early away kick-off on Saturday.

Besides that, the visitors will be without Alvaro Morata and Pedro – owing to their red cards in the extra time of the FA Cup tie.

The visitors currently occupy the fourth spot with 47 points, only three ahead of Tottenham in fifth.

However, the Blues remain undefeated in their last seven away games, and they will be huge favourites to pick up three points on Saturday.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea – Match Facts

The hosts have failed to score in six of their last eight league games.

The Seagulls have managed just one win in their last 12 league games.

The Blues have failed to keep a clean sheet only once in their last six league games – the 2-2 draw at Arsenal earlier this month.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea – Team News

The Seagulls have only one injury-absence in Steve Sidwell.

For the visitors, Alvaro Morata and Pedro are suspended, while the likes of Gary Cahill, Cesc Fabregas and Ross Barkley are doubts.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea – Match Odds

Chelsea are favourites to win at 11/17 odds at 188Bet, but we believe that the Seagulls can snatch a draw from this fixture. Hence, we are backing a draw as a prediction at the best odds of 3/1 at Paddypower.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Chelsea is the most likely result in the betting market at 5/1 odds. However, we are going for a 1-1 draw as our prediction at the best odds of 7/1 at Bet365.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

In the absence of Morata, Michy Batshuayi and Eden Hazard are leading the price charts at 8/5 odds at Bet365. We are backing Hazard as our prediction in this game.

For the hosts, Glenn Murray is available at the best odds of 4/1 at Bwin.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this fixture, and thus we are backing less than 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This outcome can get you the best odds of 8/11 at Paddypower.