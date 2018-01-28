Celtic vs Hearts – Betting Tips and Predictions

Celtic will be seeking revenge when they host Hearts at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

Hearts put an end to Celtic’s historic 69-game unbeaten run when they demolished the champions 4-0 at Tynecastle back in December. As things stand, Hearts remain the only side to have defeated Celtic in a league game this season.

The Hoops comfortably sit at the top of the league table with an 11-point lead. However, they struggled for a 1-0 home win over Hibernian on Saturday. Hearts will come into the game on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run in the league and they will be another difficult challenge for the champions.

The Jambos could only manage a 1-1 draw with Motherwell at home during the weekend. They currently find themselves in the fifth spot with 34 points.

Hearts have struggled to score goals in the recent weeks. In their last five league games, they have managed to score only four goals. However, their defence has been decent, and we expect this game to be a low-scoring affair.

Both sides have played each other twice in the league this season. Back in August, the Bhoys claimed a 4-1 win over their opponents at Celtic Park.

Celtic vs Hearts – Match Facts

Before the defeat in December, Celtic had registered seven consecutive league wins over Hearts.

Eight of last nine league games between these two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Hearts have conceded only two goals in their last ten league games.

Celtic vs Hearts – Team News

Craig Gordon and Leigh Griffiths came off during the win over Hibs, and they are both doubts for the game. Tom Rogic, Patrick Roberts, Stuart Armstrong, Anthony Ralston and Jonny Hayes are set to miss out the game.

The visitors are expected to be without Ashley Smith-Brown and Rory Currie. New-signing Danny Amankwaa could find himself in the squad.

Celtic vs Hearts – Match Odds

Celtic are huge favourites to win and they are available at ¼ odds at William Hill. We don’t see an upset in this game, and we are going for a home win as well.

A draw is available at 5/1 odds at Bet365, and an away is highly unlikely at 14/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Celtic vs Hearts – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Celtic is the most likely outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 5/1 at Bet365. However, we expect this to be a tough game for the hosts, and hence, we are going for a 1-0 home win at 6/1 odds at William Hill.

Celtic vs Hearts – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Leigh Griffiths was on target against the Hibs, but he is a doubt for this fixture. Therefore, we are backing Scott Sinclair as our prediction at the best odds of 5/4 at BetVictor.

Celtic vs Hearts – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect a tough encounter on Tuesday, and we are backing less than 2.5 goals as our prediction in the game. This bet is available at its best odds of 5/4 at Paddypower.