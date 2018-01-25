Celtic vs Hibernian – Betting Tips and Predictions

League-leaders Celtic got back to winning ways following the winter break as they claimed a 2-1 win at Partick Thistle during the midweek.

On Saturday, Brendan Rodgers’ side host Hibernian at Celtic Park. Following their shock humiliation at Hearts, the Celts have picked up a total of 13 points from their last five games. They have opened up a sizeable 11-point lead at the top and look comfortably on-course toward another league title.

However, it won’t exactly be a walk in the park for Bhoys this Saturday against a high-flying Hibernian side. Neil Lennon has done incredibly well with the Hibs this season, and he would want to prove a point against his former employers on Saturday.

Hibs are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, and during the midweek, they claimed a 1-0 win at Dundee. As things stand, they find themselves in an impressive fourth spot with 38 points.

An away win looks highly unlikely, but we are not putting it past Hibs to get a draw in this game. In fact, both sides have already played out two draws this season including a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park in September. The reverse fixture at Easter Road also ended in a 2-2 draw.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Match Facts

Celtic are undefeated in their last six league games against Hibernian.

The Hoops have conceded just one goal in their last league games.

Celtic defeated Hibernian 4-2 in a cup tie in October.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Team News

The hosts are expected to be without the likes of Jonny Hayes, Patrick Roberts, Tom Rogic, Marvin Compper and Anthony Ralston for the game.

Hibs will be without Ross Laidlaw and David Gray.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Match Odds

The hosts are huge favourites to win the game and they are available at their best odds of 3/10 at William Hill. We believe that Hibs can nick a draw from this fixture, and we are going for a draw as our prediction in this game at 5/1 odds at Bet365.

An away win is available at 12/1 odds at Skybet.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the hosts is the most probable outcome in the market at best odds of 6/1 at BetVictor. However, we are backing a 1-1 draw, and this prediction can get you 11/1 odds at Betfair.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is the favourite to score in the game at 10/11 odds at Paddypower. However, we are backing Scott Sinclair as our prediction in this market. Sinclair, who scored a penalty against Partick during the midweek, is available at 6/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the visitors, Simon Murray is available at 5/1 odds at Betfred.

Celtic vs Hibernian – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for under 2.5 goals in the game at the best odds of 23/17 at Unibet.