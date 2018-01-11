Chelsea vs Leicester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Chelsea have drawn their last three games in all competitions, but they would be favourites to claim a win when they host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

In the league, the Blues are still in a superb streak of form and have dropped only four points in their last six games. However, in their last fixture, they could only draw 2-2 at Arsenal. And following that, they have drawn against Norwich City and Arsenal in FA Cup and League Cup respectively. Alvaro Morata, in particular, has looked out of form and has been guilty of squandering opportunities in the recent games.

After dropping two points at Emirates Stadium, the Blues have dropped back to the third spot behind Manchester United. However, only one point can separate the two sides, and Antonio Conte would want his side to reclaim that spot this weekend.

The Foxes claimed a 3-0 home win over Huddersfield Town in their last game, but prior to that, they had two consecutive games on the road.

Irrespective of their recent away form, the Foxes once again look like a dangerous side under Claude Puel, and currently sit in the eighth spot with 30 points.

Earlier this season, Chelsea claimed a 2-1 win at King Power Stadium thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and N’golo Kante.

Chelsea vs Leicester City – Match Facts

Leicester are without a win in their last 12 away league games against top-six sides.

The 2016-17 Champions have won their last seven league games at Stamford Bridge.

Six of Leicester’s last seven league games have witnessed at least three goals.

Chelsea vs Leicester City – Team News

The Blues have no injury problems, but there is uncertainty over the involvement of new-signing Ross Barkley in the squad.

The Foxes have a serious injury-problem in the defence as the likes of Wes Morgan, Robert Huth and Danny Simpson are expected to miss the game.

Chelsea vs Leicester City – Match Odds

The Blues are huge favourites in the betting market, and they are available at their best odds of 6/19 at Unibet. It would be a safe bet to back the hosts here, hence, our prediction is a home win in this fixture.

A draw is available at 5/1 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you 21/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Chelsea vs Leicester City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 home win is the most likely outcome according to the market. However, we are going for a 3-0 win for the Blues, and you can get the best odds of 8/1 at Bet365 for our prediction.

Chelsea vs Leicester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alvaro Morata is the favourite to score in this market at 4/6 odds at Bet365. In our preview, we are backing Eden Hazard as our prediction at his best odds of 21/20 at Unibet.

For the visitors, Jamie Vardy is the favourite to score at 7/2 odds at Betfred.

Chelsea vs Leicester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in this fixture, and thus, we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction. You can back this bet at 4/7 odds at Bet365.