Chelsea vs Newcastle United – FA Cup – Betting Tips and Predictions

Chelsea bowed out of League Cup to Arsenal during the midweek, but they will be eager to make amends when Newcastle United visit Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of FA Cup on Sunday.

The Blues have been doing decent in the league, but they have struggled in cup competitions in the recent weeks. They required penalties to beat Norwich City in the repeat of the third-round tie after drawing 0-0 in the original fixture.

As things stand, Antonio Conte finds himself in a bit of a crisis and he would gladly take any sort of win over the Magpies.

As compared to their third-placed opponents, the Magpies find themselves in the 15th spot in the league. However, they enjoyed a more comfortable passage to the fourth round – a comfortable 3-1 win over League Two side Luton Town at St James’ Park.

The Magpies come into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at leaders Manchester City. However, they have lost just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Both sides have already played each other once in the league this season. The game at Stamford Bridge ended 3-1 in favour of the Blues.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United – Match Facts

The Blues have won their last five home games against their opponents in all competitions.

The Blues have won just one of their last seven fixtures in all competitions, excluding penalties.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last ten FA Cup ties at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United – Team News

The hosts will be without the likes of Willian, Alvaro Morta and Thibaut Courtois for this fixture.

For the visitors, Kenedy is ineligible to play. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Florian Lejeune will miss the game due to injuries.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United – Match Odds

The Blues are huge favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of ½ at William Hill. We believe that the hosts will be able to progress in 90 minutes this time, and we are backing a home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 4/1 odds at Bet365, and an away win can get you up to 7/1 odds at Betfair.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 Chelsea win is the most likely outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 7/1 at Betfair. However, we are going for a 2-1 Chelsea win as our prediction in this fixture, and you can back this bet at 17/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Michy Batshuayi is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 19/17 at Unibet. We are backing Eden Hazard as our prediction, and the Belgian is slightly better priced at 13/10 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the visitors, Dwight Gayle is the favourite to score at 16/5 odds at Paddypower.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are hoping to see at least three goals in this game, and thus, we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 8/11 at BetVictor.