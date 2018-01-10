Crystal Palace vs Burnley – Betting Tips and Predictions

Crystal Palace have surprised everyone with their turnaround following the arrival of Roy Hodgson in the hot-seat. This weekend, they have another opportunity to increase their point-tally as they host out-of-form Burnley at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles managed to pull off a remarkable draw against Manchester City in their last home game, and a repeat of that performance should be enough to land them three points against the Clarets.

In their last league game, Palace claimed a 2-1 win at Southampton, but they did suffer a setback during the midweek as they bowed out to Brighton and Hove Albion in FA Cup.

Overall, Palace have lost only once in their last six league games and currently sit in the 14th spot on the table.

The Clarets will come into this game without a win in their last five games. Despite their recent loss of form, Burnley sit seventh in the league table with 32 points. In their last game, they lost 1-2 to Liverpool because of an injury-time winner. Like Palace, they also bowed out of FA Cup during midweek as they lost 1-4 at Manchester City.

A top-four spot looks out of reach, but Burnley are still very much in contention of European places.

Last season, the Clarets completed a double over Palace, and earlier this season, they registered a 1-0 win at Turf Moor.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley – Match Facts

Palace have registered just one win in their five Premier League meetings with the Clarets. 1W1D3L

The Clarets have drawn their last three away games in the league – including a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Palace have lost only one of their last 11 league games.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley – Team News

The Eagles have a lengthy injury-list and the likes of Connor Wickham, Mamadou Sakho, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward will be unavailable. Ruben Loftus-Cheek will face a late fitness test.

For the visitors, Tom Heaton and Robbie Brady are definitely out while the likes of Scott Arfield, Stephen Ward and Chris Wood are doubts. New loan-signing Georges-Kévin N’Koudou could make his debut on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 21/20 at Coral. However, we are going for a draw in this fixture as our prediction at 23/10 odds at BetVictor.

Palace have been in some fine form, but they are currently struggling with a lot of injuries, and hence, we are backing the Clarets to get away with a draw in this fixture.

An away win can get you 16/5 odds at BetVictor.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Palace win is the most likely outcome in the betting market at 11/2 odds at Bet365. However, we are backing a 1-1 draw at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Palace striker Christian Benteke is the favourite to score at the best odds of 23/10 at Paddypower. However, we are backing Wilfried Zaha as our prediction, and he is available at 13/5 odds at Betfair.

For the visitors, Chris Wood is available at similar odds at Unibet.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing less than 2.5 goals as our prediction, and this bet is available at 3/5 odds at Bet365.