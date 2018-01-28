Everton vs Leicester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

After a bright start, things have gone wrong for Sam Allardyce at Everton in the recent weeks.

The Toffees were lucky to get a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich last week, and they remain without a win in their last seven games in all competitions. On Tuesday, the Merseysiders will host high-flying Leicester City at Goodison Park.

The hosts find themselves ninth in the table with 28 points – a mere six points clear of the relegation zone. Unlike Leicester, Everton were not involved in FA Cup on the weekend.

Meanwhile, the visitors are without a defeat in their last seven games in all competitions. The Foxes have picked up seven points from their last three league games and have climbed above the likes of Everton and Burnley into the seventh spot.

On Saturday, Claude Puel’s side claimed a comfortable 5-1 win over League One side Peterborough United to move into the fifth round of FA Cup. New signing Fousseni Diabaté scored a brace in that game and he could in contention for the game against the Toffees.

When both sides met at King Power Stadium earlier in the season, the Foxes claimed a 2-0 win.

Everton vs Leicester City – Match Facts

The Foxes haven’t conceded a goal in their last three league games.

The Toffees are without a win in their last six league games.

Six out of last eight meetings between these two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Everton vs Leicester City – Team News

The Toffees will be without Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori for this fixture.

For the visitors, their only injury-concern at present is defender Wes Morgan.

Everton vs Leicester City – Match Odds

Ahead of the hosts, Leicester are favourites to win the game at their best odds of 8/5 at BetVictor. We believe that the Foxes can come out with a win from Everton, and we are going for an away win as our prediction.

A home is available at 2/1 odds at Bet365, and a draw is priced at 11/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Everton vs Leicester City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable outcome in the betting market, and its priced at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365. We are backing a 2-1 win for the Foxes as our prediction, and this result is available at the best odds of 10/1 at Bet365.

Everton vs Leicester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Foxes striker Jamie Vardy is the favourite to score in the game and he is available at his best odds of 17/10 at Paddypower. For the hosts, new-signing Cenk Tosun is available at 12/5 odds at Bet365.

We are backing Vardy as our prediction in this market.

Everton vs Leicester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Our preview is backing more than 2.5 goals in the game, and you can find this prediction at the best odds of 5/4 at BetVictor.