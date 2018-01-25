Five major Premier League signings possible in the last week of January window

It has been quite an eventful January, and a huge amount of talent has switched allegiances up until now.

However, with only a week left in the window, we expect to see a bump in transfer activity and some major movement in the coming days.

Here’s our take on five biggest Premier League transfers that are expected to take place in the last week of the ongoing transfer window.

5. Aymeric Laporte – Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City

Manchester City can’t possibly imagine improving on their first half of the season, but Pep Guardiola has been on the lookout for a central defender this month. After considering many names, the Citizens has decided to go back for the French defender. City unsuccessfully tried to sign Laporte in 2016, but according to the latest reports, they are prepared to activate his release clause this month.

4. Jean Michael Seri – Nice to Manchester United

Jose Mourinho is expected to be without Michel Carrick and Marouane Fellaini next season, and he has already started to plan for life without the duo. According to reports, United have identified the Nice midfielder this month. The Red Devils, who have already signed Alexis Sanchez this month, can acquire their target by meeting his release clause of £33m. The Ivory Coast international came very close to joining Barcelona last summer, but his move fell through at the last moment.

3. Jonny Evans – West Bromwich Albion to Arsenal

With Manchester City’s attention turned towards Laporte, Arsenal now find themselves favourites for the 30-year-old. The Gunners were also linked with Evans in the summer, and this month, the rumours have resurfaced. It is reported that Evans has a £3m release clause if the Baggies get relegated, and that might force them to sell their centre-back for a fee of around £20m.

2. Edin Dzeko – AS Roma to Chelsea

It appears that Chelsea’s striker-hunt has stopped at Edin Dzeko of AS Roma. According to the reports, the league champions are in advanced talks over a double-deal for Edin Dzeko and full-back Emerson Palmieri. Dzeko spent five seasons with Manchester City before departing for Italy in 2015.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal

Arsenal’s representatives have been in Dortmund for some time to negotiate a transfer, and it’s expected that the Gunners would land the sought-after striker this month. The Gabon international will most definitely cost north of £50m which means that he would become the most expensive signing at the North London club.