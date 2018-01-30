Giroud or Llorente? Who’s headed to Chelsea?

After a month-long search for a target-man, it seems that Chelsea are left with a choice to make between Fernando Llorente of Tottenham and Olivier Giroud of Arsenal.

The Blues have been strongly linked with both strikers in the last couple of days. As we head in to the deadline day, the transfer market is heating up and various accounts of both potential transfers have been reported by multiple media accounts in the last few hours.

In the last few hours, at least a couple of sources have claimed that the talks are ongoing between Arsenal and Chelsea over the transfer of the French striker.

L'Équipe: Arsenal & Chelsea now closing in on a €20m including bonuses agreement for Olivier Giroud. Talks began again last night after Arsenal missed the deadline to respond to Chelsea's initial bid. — Get French Football (@GFFN) January 30, 2018

Talks between Arsenal and Chelsea over Giroud have accelerated today. Agreement expected on 20m euro permanent transfer #afc #cfc — David Hytner (@DaveHytner) January 30, 2018

However, in stark contrast, reliable BBC journalist David Ornstein has just now reported that the Gunners could end talks with the league champions over Giroud, and they can once again try to send him to Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal.

Ornstein claims that the Gunners didn’t like Chelsea’s attempts to drive down the price in the last hours and have threatened to pull out of the deal.

LATEST: Aubameyang medical pencilled for Wed AM. Earlier today all set for Batshuayi loan to Dortmund, Giroud to Chelsea for £20m. But #CFC via Marina Granovskaia now trying to drive price down so #AFC minded to end talks & send Giroud to #BVB – though unclear if he’d agree to it pic.twitter.com/R9jAnVdk0f — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 30, 2018

If a move for the Gunners striker falls through, the Blues might turn towards Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente. The Spanish striker has previously played under Antonio Conte, and he will be a familiar face for the Italian manager. However, Llorente will not be eligible to play for Chelsea in Chelsea League.

In a very recent report, the Independent has claimed that Llorente is still the top priority, ahead of Giroud, for the Blues this window. However, Spurs would like to have secured a replacement before allowing Llorente to leave, and reportedly, Michy Batshuayi has refused to join them.

When Conte was asked about Llorente in a press-conference, the Italian was not very forthcoming on rumours: “In the summer [we tried to buy Llorente], it was the summer. Now it is January and it is winter. It’s a different situation. I repeat, we are talking about players of other teams.”