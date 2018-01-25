Hamilton Academical vs Dundee – Betting Tips and Predictions

Hamilton lost 3-0 to Hearts during the midweek, but they would hope to open their account in 2018 when they host Dundee at SuperSeal Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat to Hearts came following a 2-0 cup defeat at Motherwell, but the Accies have recently picked up league wins over Ross County and Well. The hosts find themselves a solitary point above their opponents, and they would hope to salvage at least a draw from this game.

Ahead of the game, the Accies sit in the ninth place with 23 points. Dundee are just behind in the tenth spot with 22 points, but they have played a game more than their opponents.

Dundee will come into the game on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Hibernian. In the long run, Dundee have managed to lose only two of their last five games. However, they still find themselves on the brink of the relegation zone, and they will be desperate to get anything out of this game.

Both sides have played each other twice this season, and on both occasions, the Accies have come out on top. Hamilton claimed a 3-0 home win over their opponents in August, and then they prevailed 3-1 at Dens Park in October.

Hamilton Academical vs Dundee – Match Facts

Hamilton have won their last four games against Dundee scoring 12 goals in the process and conceding just one.

The Accies have won only twice at home this season while Dundee have won only two games on the road.

Hamilton have won only one of their last ten home games.

Hamilton Academical vs Dundee – Team News

The hosts will be without centre-forward Antonio Rojano due to an injury. Georgios Sarris and Giannis Skondras will miss the game due to suspension.

The visitors have no injury concern at the moment.

Hamilton Academical vs Dundee – Match Odds

Due to their poor form, Hamilton are attractively priced at 6/4 odds at Betfred to win the game. We think that the hosts can claim another home win this weekend, and we are backing a Hamilton win as our prediction.

A Dundee win is available at 19/10 odds at Coral, and a draw is also an attractive option in this fixture at 5/2 odds at Skybet.

Hamilton Academical vs Dundee – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in the betting market at 6/1 odds at William Hill. However, we are going for a 2-0 home win and our prediction is available at the best odds of 12/1 at BetVictor.

Hamilton Academical vs Dundee – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hamilton forward Rakish Bingham and Dundee forward A-Jay Leitch-Smith are both available at 13/5 odds at PaddyPower. However, we are backing Dougie Imrie as our prediction at the best odds of 5/1 at Bet365.

Hamilton Academical vs Dundee – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have been poor going forward and we don’t expect to see too many goals in this game. We are going for under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market at even odds at Skybet.