Hearts vs Motherwell – Betting Tips and Predictions

Hearts put an end to a run of three consecutive goalless draws in the Premiership with a 3-0 win at Hamilton in the midweek. However, the Jambos are unbeaten in their last ten league games and they would be looking to extend that run on Saturday when they host Motherwell at Tynecastle.

On the back of their impressive run, which also includes a win over Celtic, Hearts find themselves fifth in the league table with 33 points. However, only six points separate them from their opponents, who also have a game in hand.

The winter break came at the right time for the visitors – who finished last year with a run of nine games without a win and only two draws.

Well were doing incredibly well at the start of the season, but they have dropped off the pace and find themselves in the sixth spot. However, they have displayed better signs following the break and have picked up back-to-back wins. First, they defeated Hamilton in a cup tie, and then they claimed a 2-0 home win over bottom-side Ross County.

Both sides have played each other twice this season and both fixtures ended in home wins. Well claimed a 2-1 win at their home game back in August, and Hearts returned the favour with a 1-0 home win in December.

Hearts vs Motherwell – Match Facts

Hearts have won six of the last nine league meetings between these two sides. 6W 1D 2L

Hearts haven’t conceded a goal in last seven league games.

Motherwell ended a run of eight league games without a clean sheet when they defeated Ross County 2-0 during the midweek.

Hearts vs Motherwell – Team News

Striker Kyle Lafferty remains suspended for the game. New-signings Steven Naismith and Demetri Mitchell could feature for the hosts.

The visitors could also field new-signings in Curtis Main and Nadir Ciftci.

Hearts vs Motherwell – Match Odds

Hearts are favourites to win the game and they are available at even odds at Coral. We are also going for a home win in this fixture as our prediction.

A draw is available at 12/5 odds at Bet365, and an away win can get you 10/3 odds at the same website.

Hearts vs Motherwell – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill, but we are going for a 2-0 home win as our prediction. You can back this outcome at the best odds of 17/2 at BetVictor.

Hearts vs Motherwell – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hearts’ new-signing Steven Naismith is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 23/10 at Paddypower. We are backing the former Everton player as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, Nadir Ciftci is available at 11/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

Hearts vs Motherwell – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect Well to score in this game, and we are going for less than 2.5 goals as our prediction. This betting tip is available at 31/40 odds at BetVictor.