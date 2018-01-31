Hearts vs St Johnstone – Betting Tips and Predictions

Hearts’ eleven-game unbeaten run in the league came to an end last weekend as they lost 3-1 at league-leaders Celtic.

The Jambos will try to rebound from the defeat at Celtic Park when they host St Johnstone at Tynecastle.

The hosts have been decent in the recent weeks and will be a tough nut crack at their home. They haven’t lost a home game since the first week of November, and we believe that they will continue their run on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Hearts have managed 34 points from their 25 games, and sit in a decent fifth spot in the league.

The Saints will come into the game on the back two consecutive defeats in the league. They did manage to beat League One side Albion 4-0 in the Cup on Monday, but they remain without a win in their last four league games.

After a bright start to the season, things have not gone well for the Saints and they find themselves in the eighth spot with 26 points from 22 games.

Both sides have played each other twice this season. The first fixture, which took place at Murrayfield, ended 1-0 in favour of Hearts, and the second game ended in a goalless draw.

Hearts vs St Johnstone – Match Facts

Hearts have won just one of their last nine league fixtures with the Saints. 1W 4D 5L

There have been seven red cards in last eleven league meetings between these two sides.

Last four league meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 1.5 goals.

Hearts vs St Johnstone – Match Odds

Hearts don’t enjoy a good record against the Saints, but the visitors are not in good form, and they are yet to win a league game this year.

We are going for a draw in this fixture, and our prediction is available at the best odds of 11/4 at Bet365.

Hearts are favourites to win and they are available at 5/6 odds at Skybet, and an away win is available at 4/1 odds at Coral.

Hearts vs St Johnstone – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for Hearts is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 5/1 at William Hill. However, we are going for a 1-1 draw, and you can back our prediction at the best odds of 6/1 at the same bookmaker.

Hearts vs St Johnstone – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 15/8 at Paddypower. Lafferty was on target in the defeat to the Hoops, and he is also Hearts’ leading goal scorer this season. We are backing the Northern Irishman as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, Steven MacLean is the favourite to score at 10/3 odds at Paddypower.

Hearts vs St Johnstone – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

This fixture has witnessed very few goals in the recent editions, and hence, we are going for under 2.5 goals in this game. This outcome is priced at the best odds of 8/13 at Paddypower.