Hibernian vs Motherwell – Betting Tips and Predictions

Hibernian have done remarkably well under manager Neil Lennon this season, but they will come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Celtic.

Hibs will be hoping for a much better outcome when they host Motherwell at Easter Road on Wednesday. The hosts, who currently sit in the fourth spot with 38 points, have lost only one of their last five league games. However, another stat says that they have managed to win just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Hibs have struggled to score goals in the recent weeks, with forward Simon Murray without a goal in last eight games.

Ahead of the game, Hibs have a ten-point lead over their opponents, but Well do have a game in hand. The visitors managed a respectable 1-1 draw at Hearts on the weekend, and they find themselves in the sixth spot with 28 points.

Well will come into the game with a terrible away record this season. Prior to the draw at Hearts, Well had lost their last five away games in the league.

Both sides have played twice this season – the first game at Easter Road ended in a 2-2 draw and the game at Fir Park ended 1-0 in favour of the Hibs.

Hibernian vs Motherwell – Match Facts

The hosts are undefeated in their last three meetings with Well. 2W 1D

Well have picked up just one point from their last six away games in the Premiership.

Hibs have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six home games in the league.

Hibernian vs Motherwell – Team News

Hibs will be without their skipper David Gray and goalkeeper Ross Lairdlow for the game. Steven Whittaker and Marvin Bartley are also doubts.

The visitors will be without the likes of Ryan Bowman, Ellis Plummer and Elliot Frear.

Hibernian vs Motherwell – Match Odds

Hibs are favourites to win the game and they are available at their best odds of 8/11 at Skybet. We are going for a home win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 11/4 odds at Bet365, and an away win is priced at 9/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Hibernian vs Motherwell – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win to the hosts is the most popular result in the besting market at the best odds of 6/1 at BetVictor. However, we are going for a 2-1 win to Hibs as our prediction, and this bet is available at the best odds of 8/1 at the same bookmaker.

Hibernian vs Motherwell – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hibs’ new-signing Jamie Maclaren is available at the best odds of 9/5 at Paddypower and we are backing him as our prediction in this market. Simon Murray is another option at 15/8 odds at the same bookmaker.

Hibernian vs Motherwell – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction for this market. Our pick is available at its best odds of 11/10 at Paddypower.