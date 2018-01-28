Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool – Betting Tips and Predictions

Huddersfield Town find themselves amidst a terrible run of results and things don’t get easier for them as they host Liverpool at The John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Terriers are without a win in their last six league games and have lost their last three. From the comfort of mid-table, they have slipped down to the 14th spot. With 24 points on board, the hosts sit only two points above the relegation zone.

On Saturday, the Terriers could only manage a 1-1 home draw against Championship side Birmingham City in FA Cup.

Liverpool will arrive in the game on the back of two straight defeats in all competitions. The excitement of the win over Manchester City seemed to have evaporated now, and the Merseysiders will be keen to control the damage on Tuesday.

In their last league game, the Reds lost 1-0 at bottom-side Swansea City, and on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s suffered another shock as they lost 2-3 at Anfield to second-from-bottom West Bromwich Albion in FA Cup.

Liverpool occupy the fourth spot with 47 points, but they have Tottenham and Arsenal close in their pursuit. A failure to pick up three points against the Terriers could see them lose their top-four position during the midweek.

Both sides have played at Anfield earlier this season, and that game ended in a 3-0 win for the Reds.

Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool – Match Facts

The Terriers have conceded two goals in each of their last three league games.

The Reds have the second-best attack in the league with 54 goals in 24 games.

The hosts have the fourth-worst defence in the league with 41 goals in 24 games.

Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool – Team News

The hosts will be without Elias Kachunga and Jon Stankovic. Martin Cranie and Daniel Williams are doubts for the game.

For the visitors, James Milner, Ragnar Klavan and Adam Lallana are doubts while Nathaniel Clyne is a certain miss.

Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool – Match Odds

Liverpool are favourites to win and they are available at 4/11 odds at 188Bet. After two straight defeats, the Reds are there for the taking, but we think that they will win this one comfortably. We are going for a Liverpool win as our prediction.

A draw is priced at 17/2 odds at BetVictor, and a home win can get you 10/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Reds is the most likely outcome in the market at the best odds of 6/1 at BetVictor. However, our preview is backing a 2-1 win for the Reds as our prediction and this bet can get you 8/1 odds at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Mohamed Salah is a great option at even odds at Coral, and we are backing the Egyptian as our prediction in this market.

Roberto Firmino is available at 16/13 odds at Unibet, and Sadio Mane is also a good option at 6/4 odds at Paddypower.

For the hosts, Steve Mounie is available at 4/1 odds at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Liverpool’s last league ended in a 1-0 defeat, but we expect to see more goals in this fixture. We are backing 2.5+ goals as our prediction at the best odds of 31/40 at BetVictor.