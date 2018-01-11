Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Huddersfield Town will resume their debut Premier League campaign when they host West Ham United at The John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are separated only by a couple of points, and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Managers of both sides would look at this game as a good opportunity to earn some valuable points.

The Terriers lost 3-0 at Leicester City in their last league game, but they got back to the winning ways with a 2-1 FA Cup success at Bolton Wanderers during the midweek.

As things stand, the Terriers find themselves in the 11th spot, but their point-total of 24 means that they are just four points above the bottom three.

With two points fewer than their opponents, the Hammers sit in the 15th spot on the table. They have displayed remarkable improvement following the appointment of David Moyes.

They have lost once in their last six games, and in their last away game, they came out with a commendable 1-1 draw from Tottenham. However, they could only manage a goalless draw at League One side Shrewsbury in FA Cup during midweek.

This will be the second Premier League meeting between these two sides, and earlier this season, the Hammers claimed a 2-0 win at London Stadium.

Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United – Match Facts

Huddersfield are yet to lose a home game to a team outside top five this season.

The last two games at the John Smith’s Stadium have ended in draws.

The Hammers are undefeated in their last three games on the road.

Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United – Team News

The Terriers will be without Philip Billing and Elias Kachunga.

For the visitors, James Collins and Edimilson Fernandes are out. Jose Fonte is also expected to miss, but Sam Byram could find himself back in the squad.

Winston Reid, Marko Arnautovic, Aaron Cresswell, Diafra Sakho and Reece Oxford are all doubts for this fixture.

Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United – Match Odds

The Terriers are slight favourites to win the game, and they are available at their best odds of 17/10 at BetVictor. An away win is slightly better priced at 2/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

However, we are backing a draw as our prediction in this fixture, and you can back this betting tip at 28/13 odds at Unibet.

Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in the betting market, and for this game, we are backing the same as our prediction. This scoreline can get you the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill.

Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United – Anytime Goals Scorer Odds

For the hosts, Steve Mounie is the favourite to score at his best odds of 12/5 at Paddypower. However, we are backing Hammers striker Andy Carroll as our prediction. The English striker is available at 13/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Huddersfield Town vs West Ham United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this game, and we are going for less than 2.5 goals at the best odds of 6/11 at 188Bet.