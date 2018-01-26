Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion – FA Cup – Betting Tips and Predictions

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Swansea City when they host West Bromwich Albion in the fourth round of FA Cup at Anfield on Saturday.

The 1-0 defeat to the Swans ended Reds’ 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Jurgen Klopp will be mindful to not take the Baggies lightly, but he is expected to rest some of his key players for this fixture.

The Reds, who have not won the cup since 2006, defeated Merseyside rivals Everton 2-1 in the third round of the cup. The draw has handed them another Premier League rival in the fourth, but they will be confident of progressing in front of the home crowd.

The Baggies are still struggling in the relegation zone in the league, but they have picked up decent results in the recent weeks. In their last two league games, they have picked up four points – including a much-awaited win over Brighton.

In the third round, the Baggies won 2-0 at Exeter City, but we predict an uncomfortable 90 minutes for them at Anfield. However, one should remember that Baggies came out with a decent draw from Merseyside-neighbours Everton last weekend. The Midlands side also pulled off a goalless draw from their league-trip to Anfield in December.

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Facts

The Baggies haven’t defeated the Merseysiders since the 2012-13 season – a run of nine games.

Liverpool have won the FA Cup on seven occasions and their opponents have lifted the trophy five times.

The Baggies have lost only one of their last six games in all competitions.

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion – Team News

Jurgen Klopp is expected to bring in changes and the likes of Adam Lallana, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings and Trent Alexander-Arnold could find themselves in action. Alberton Moreno is still a doubt, but Jordan Henderson has resumed training.

For the visitors, James Morrison and Nacer Chadli will miss the game and defender Jonny Evans is also expected to miss after picking up a knock last week.

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Odds

The Reds are huge favourites to win and they can be backed at their best odds of 3/10 at Bet365. We are going for a comfortable win as our prediction in this fixture.

A draw is available at 5/1 odds at the same bookmaker, and an away win at 10/1 odds.

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 Liverpool win is the most likely outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 13/2 at Skybet. However, we are going for a 3-0 home win as our prediction, and this outcome can get you 8/1 odds at BetVictor.

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Mohamed Salah is the favourite to score at 11/13 odds, but we expect him to be rested for this game. We are backing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as our prediction in this month. The England international is available for 10/3 odds at Bet365.

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

When Liverpool are involved it’s always smart to back on 2.5+ goals, and we are backing the same as our prediction in this tie. This betting tip is available at 4/7 odds at Bet365.