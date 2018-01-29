Newcastle United vs Burnley – Betting Tips and Predictions

Newcastle United are struggling at the edge of the relegation zone ahead of Burnley’s trip to St James’ Park on Wednesday.

The Magpies have managed just one win in their last five league games, and they are currently placed 15th in the league with 23 points – just a solitary point above the drop zone.

In their last league game, Newcastle suffered a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City, and they followed that up with a 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Relegation is a very real threat for Newcastle, and manager Rafa Benitez would be keen to take advantage of Burnley’s ongoing poor run of form. It appears that after flirting with European places in the first half of the season, Sean Dyche’s side has run out of steam.

The Clarets are currently on a four-game losing streak in all competitions, and they remain without a win in their last seven league games. However, they still find themselves in a very respectable eighth spot with 34 points. The Clarets were not involved in FA Cup during the weekend, and they will come into this game following a ten-day break.

In their last league game, they lost 1-0 to Manchester United at Turf Moor.

Newcastle United vs Burnley – Match Facts

The Clarets have failed to score in five of their last seven league games.

The Magpies are without a win in their last seven home games in Premier League.

The Magpies have never registered a win over the Clarets in Premier League.

Newcastle United vs Burnley – Team News

The hosts will be without Jesus Gamez and Florian Lejeune for this game. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Kenedy are doubts for the game.

The visitors will travel without Robbie Brady, Stephen Ward and Jonathan Walters. Chris Wood is a doubt, but new-signing Aaron Lennon could make his debut for Clarets.

Newcastle United vs Burnley – Match Odds

The Magpies are favourites to win and they are priced at the best odds of 5/4 at Bet365. For our prediction, we are going for a draw in this fixture, and this outcome can get you 11/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

A Burnley win is available at 3/1 odds at BetVictor.

Newcastle United vs Burnley – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the Magpies is the most popular result in the betting market at the best odds of 5/1 at Bet365. However, for our prediction, we are going for a 1-1 draw at 11/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Newcastle United vs Burnley – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Dwight Gayle is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 11/5 at Paddypower. We are backing Gayle as our prediction in this market.

For the visitors, Chris Wood is available at 11/4 odds at Unibet. Aaron Lennon, at 15/2 odds, is also an interesting option.

Newcastle United vs Burnley – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this game, and we are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction bet. This betting tip is available at ½ odds at Bet365.