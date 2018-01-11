Newcastle United vs Swansea City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Newcastle United have acquired some valuable points in the recent weeks to keep them above the drop-zone. They will be hoping to add some more when they host bottom-side Swansea City at St James’ Park on Saturday.

In their last league game, the Magpies claimed a 1-0 win at Stoke City and followed-up that result with a 3-1 success over Luton Town in FA Cup last weekend.

After a run of nine league games without a win, the Magpies have won two of their last four games. However, they are still only two points clear of the drop zone and find themselves in the 13th spot with 22 points.

Coming into this game, Swansea are desperate for points as time is running out for them. The arrival of Carlos Carvalhal worked magic for them as they claimed a surprise 2-1 win at Watford in what was his first game in charge of the club. That result reignited their survival hopes, but following the home defeat to Tottenham in their last fixture, the Swans find themselves four points behind the safety line.

Earlier this season, the Magpies claimed a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at The Liberty Stadium.

Newcastle United vs Swansea City – Match Facts

The Welsh side have been let down by their goalscorers this season, and they have the worst attack in the league with just 13 goals.

The Magpies have failed to register a win in their last six home games, having scored in only one game in that run.

Five of Newcastle’s last six games have witnessed less than 2.5 goals.

Newcastle United vs Swansea City – Team News

Robert Elliot, Florian Lejeune, Jesús Gámez and Aleksandar Mitrovic are set to miss out for the hosts, while the likes of Jamaal Lascelles and Chancel Mbemba are doubts for this game.

Renato Sanches, Ki Sung-Yeung, Angel Rangel, Leon Britton and Tammy Abraham are doubts for the game, but Kyle Naughton will be available for selection after serving his suspension.

Newcastle United vs Swansea City – Match Odds

The Magpies are favourites to win at home, and you can back them at their best odds of 28/29 at Unibet. However, we are backing a draw as our prediction in this fixture, and this outcome is priced at 12/5 odds at Betfred.

A Swansea win can get you 19/5 odds at BetVictor.

Newcastle United vs Swansea City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the Magpies is the most probable outcome in the betting market at 11/2 odds at Bet365. However, we are going for a 1-1 draw as our prediction at 6/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Newcastle United vs Swansea City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Dwight Gayle is the favourite to score in the game, and we are backing him as our prediction at his best odds of 15/8 at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Tammy Abraham is available at 11/4 odds at Unibet.

Newcastle United vs Swansea City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

The last three games at St James’ Park have ended with less than 2.5 goals, and we are predicting the same outcome for this fixture. You can back this bet at the best odds of 3/5 at BetVictor.