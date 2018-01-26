Newport County vs Tottenham – FA Cup – Betting Tips and Predictions

League Two side Newport County find themselves in the fourth round of FA Cup for the first time in 41 years.

They claimed an 89th-minute winner over Leeds United in the third round to earn a spot in the fourth round – where they face another daunting challenge as Premier League heavyweights Tottenham make a trip to Rodney Parade on Saturday.

The South Wales side are currently unbeaten in their last five league games, and they sit in the eighth spot in the league table. The win over Leeds in the last round was definitely a historical achievement for them, but we believe that Spurs will be a step too far for them.

In the last round of the cup, the Spurs registered a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon to book their spot against Newport.

The North London side will come into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw at Southampton. However, they are undefeated in their last six league games and currently sit in the fifth spot.

The hosts, who have won the cup eight times, have a critical home league game against Manchester United on Wednesday, so we can expect manager Mauricio Pochettino to rest some of his players for this tie.

These two sides haven’t played each other since 1960.

Newport County vs Tottenham – Match Facts

Tottenham have lost only two of their last 15 fixtures in all competitions.

Newport have scored at least two goals in each of their FA Cup games this season.

Spurs have scored at least two goals in their last six FA Cup appearances.

Newport County vs Tottenham – Team News

The hosts will miss Sean Rigg and Marlon Jackson due to injuries. Joss Labadie and Matthew Dolan are not certainties for this tie.

For Spurs, Toby Alderweireld could make his comeback from his injury. The likes of Danny Rose, Harry Winks and Serge Aurier will also miss the game.

Newport County vs Tottenham – Match Odds

Spurs are huge favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 1/5 at William Hill. We don’t expect an upset in this game, and we are going for an away win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 7/1 odds at BetVictor, and a home win can be found at 17/1 odds at the same website.

Newport County vs Tottenham – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Spurs is the most likely outcome at 13/2 odds at BetVictor. However, we are going for a 4-0 away win as our prediction in this fixture. This scoreline is available at its best odds of 11/1 at Betfair.

Newport County vs Tottenham – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane is the favourite to score at 2/5 odds at Bet365. However, we believe that Fernando Llorente will get the nod on Saturday, and he gets our vote in this market. Our prediction is available at his best odds of 5/6 at Bet365.

Newport County vs Tottenham – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are hoping to see at least four goals in the game, and we are backing 3.5+ goals in the game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at 21/20 odds at BetVictor.