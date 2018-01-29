Ross County vs Aberdeen – Betting Tips and Predictions

Bottom-of-the-table Ross County will continue their search for points when they host Aberdeen at Global Energy Stadium on Wednesday.

Owen Coyle-led side had made a decent start to life under the manager, but things haven’t gone well for them in the last few months.

The Staggies are without a win in their last eleven league games and they find themselves in deep trouble. They are already six points behind the rest of the league, and it appears that relegation is a certainty for them unless they turn around their form soon.

In their last league game, Ross County lost 1-2 to Rangers at home, and we expect them to suffer another home defeat on Wednesday.

The Dons will come into the game on the back of a convincing 3-1 home win over Kilmarnock. They have lost the second spot in the league table to Rangers in the recent weeks, but they remain level on points with the Glasgow club.

The visitors can reclaim the second spot on Wednesday as Rangers don’t play in the league until Saturday.

Both sides have already met twice this season, and both games have ended 2-1 in favour of the Dons.

Ross County vs Aberdeen – Match Facts

The Staggies have the worst attack in the league with 22 goals in 24 games.

They also have the worst defence having conceded 40 goals.

The Dons have won their last four games against their opponents in all competitions.

Ross County vs Aberdeen – Team News

The hosts will be without Sean Kelly and Jamie Lindsay.

Aberdeen will travel without first-choice keeper Joe Lewis, but forward Stevie May could return to the squad.

Ross County vs Aberdeen – Match Odds

The Dons are expectedly favourites to win the game in the betting market. We are also going for an away win as our prediction, and its priced at the best odds of 8/11 at William Hill.

A draw is available at 14/5 odds at BetVictor, and a home win can get you 9/2 odds at Bet365.

Ross County vs Aberdeen – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the Dons is the most popular result in the market at the best odds of 13/2 at BetVictor. However, we are going for the repeat of a 2-1 win for the Dons as our prediction. This outcome is priced at 15/2 odds at BetVictor.

Ross County vs Aberdeen – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Aberdeen’s top-scorer Adam Rooney is the favourite to score in the game and we are backing him as our prediction. The 29-year-old is available at the best odds of 11/8 at Bet365.

Niall McGinn, who scored in the win over Kilmarnock, is also a good option at 23/10 odds at Paddypower.

Ross County vs Aberdeen – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are hoping to see at least three goals in the game, and thus, we are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at 10/11 odds at BetVictor.