Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Betting Tips and Predictions

Southampton find themselves in the relegation zone as they prepare to host South Coast rivals Brighton and Hove Albion at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday.

The Saints have struggled to win games this season, and they remain without a win in their last 11 games in the league. The hosts currently occupy the 18th spot with 22 points.

This game is a relegation six-pointer as the Seagulls sit just a point above their opponents. The visitors sit in the 16th spot with 21 points.

The Saints have drawn their last two games in the league – including a home draw against Tottenham in their last league game. If the hosts can produce a repeat of that performance on Tuesday, they would be in with a great chance for three points. The Saints did manage a 1-0 win over league rivals Watford in the FA Cup tie on Saturday.

The Seagulls will also come into the game on the back of a 1-0 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough. Brighton haven’t been doing much better in the league themselves and they are without a win in their last five league games.

In their last league game, they lost 4-0 to Chelsea at home, and a defeat to the Saints could see them drop into the relegation zone.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Facts

The Seagulls have failed to score in their last six away games in the league.

The Saints have won just four league games this season – second-worst record in the league.

The visitors have picked up just one point from their last six away games.

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Team News

Charlie Austin will be an injury-absence while the likes of Sam McQueen and Ryan Bertrand are doubts.

For the visitors, Steve Sidwell and Jiri Skalak will miss the trip due to injuries.

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Odds

The Saints are favourites to win at their home and they are available at their best odds of 4/5 at William Hill. We are backing the Saints to end their winless run on Wednesday.

A draw is available at 13/5 odds at Unibet, and an away win can get you 5/1 odds at Bet365.

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the Saints is the most likely result in the betting market, and we are going with the same as our prediction. This betting tip is available at the best odds of 5/1 at Bet365.

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Saints new-signing Guido Carrillo is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 13/8 at Paddypower. However, we are backing midfielder James Ward-Prowse as our prediction at 15/4 odds at Sportingbet.

For the visitors, striker Glenn Murray is the favourite to score at 10/3 odds at Bet365.

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have struggled to score goals this season and we are going for less than 2.5 goals in the game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 3/5 at Bet365.