St Johnstone vs Partick Thistle – Betting Tips and Predictions

St Johnstone are yet to play football this year, and they will aim to kickstart things on a bright note when Partick Thistle visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Prior to the winter break, the Saints were on a terrible run of form which had seen them dropped down to the eighth spot in the table. Coming into this game, the hosts have won only one of their last five games. The Saints find themselves only six points above their second-from-bottom rivals; however, they have a couple of games in hand.

For the Saints, three points on Saturday would go a long way in alleviating relegation fears, but its Partick who are in desperate need of points. The Jags sit in the 11th spot with 20 points and they are just three points above bottom-side Ross County.

They have displayed some positive signs in their recent games, and they managed to pick up two wins from their last three games before the break. However, during the midweek, they lost 1-2 to leaders Celtic at home.

Both sides have played each other thrice this season – twice in the Premiership and once in the cup. In the league, each side won their respective home game with the scoreline 1-0. In the club tie, the Jags claimed a 3-0 win at Saints’ home.

St Johnstone vs Partick Thistle – Match Facts

All last four league meetings between these two sides have ended 1-0.

Partick are yet to win an away league game this season.

Five out of last six meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

St Johnstone vs Partick Thistle – Team News

The hosts will miss defender Richard Foster through suspension.

For the visitors, Callum Booth and Abdul Osman are expected to be available after making their comebacks recently.

St Johnstone vs Partick Thistle – Match Odds

The Saints are favourites to win at home and they are available at their best odds of 13/10 at William Hill. We think that’s good value for a home win and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A draw is available at 23/10 odds at Skybet, and an away win can get you 13/5 odds at the same website.

St Johnstone vs Partick Thistle – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in the market at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill. However, our preview is backing a 1-0 home win, and this prediction will get you slightly better 6/1 odds at Paddypower.

St Johnstone vs Partick Thistle – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

We are backing Saints forward Steven MacLean as our prediction to score in this game. The 35-year-old is available at 5/2 odds at Paddypower. New-signing David McMillan is also a good option at 23/10 odds at the same bookmaker.

St Johnstone vs Partick Thistle – Total Goals Over/Under Goals

The recent history of this fixture suggests that we shouldn’t expect too many goals in the game. Hence, we are backing less than 2.5 goals as our prediction, and you can back it at 8/11 odds at Skybet.