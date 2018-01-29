Stoke City vs Watford – Betting Tips and Predictions

Things have not been going well with Stoke City this season and they find themselves on the brink of the relegation zone.

The Potters are in desperate need of points and a game against out-of-form Watford at Bet365 Stadium is a perfect opportunity to earn some.

The appointment of Paul Lambert in the hot seat had the desired effect as in their last league game, Stoke claimed a 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town, putting an end to a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions. They were not involved in FA Cup during the weekend, so they will come into the game following an elongated break.

Ahead of Watford’s visit, the Potters find themselves 17th in the table with 23 points – a solitary point above the bottom three.

The Hornets have only three more points in the account, but they occupy a rather respectable tenth spot in the league. Watford have won only one of their last eleven league games – a run which resulted in the sacking of Marco Silva. The Hornets, under the guidance of new manager Javi Garcia, bowed out to Southampton in FA Cup during the weekend.

The visitors would also see this game as an opportunity to turn around their fortunes and stop their fall down the table.

Earlier this season, the Potters claimed a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road.

Stoke City vs Watford – Match Facts

The Potters have won their last four games against the Hornets in Premier League.

The Hornets have lost their last five away games in the league.

Stoke have won three of their last five games at Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City vs Watford – Team News

The hosts will be without Jese and Glenn Johnson for this fixture.

Watford have a really lengthy injury list and they could be without up to 11 players on Wednesday. Tommie Hoban, Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes and Miguel Britos are certain to miss the game.

There are also doubts over the involvement of Troy Deeney, Younes Kaboul, Tom Cleverley and Heurelho Gomes.

Stoke City vs Watford – Match Odds

The Potters are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 13/10 at Betfred. We can see the Hornets snatching a draw in this fixture, and we are going for the same as our prediction at 5/2 odds at Bet365.

An away win is available at 12/5 odds at BetVictor.

Stoke City vs Watford – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at Bet365. We are going for a 2-2 draw instead, and our prediction is priced at 14/1 odds at William Hill.

Stoke City vs Watford – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

For the hosts, Peter Crouch is the favourite to score at 2/1 odd at Sporting Bet. For the visitors, striker Andre Gray is available at 12/5 odds at Paddypower and we have decided to pick him as our prediction for this market.

Stoke City vs Watford – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for at least three goals in this game, and our prediction is available at the best odds of 5/6 at BetVictor.