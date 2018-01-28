Swansea City vs Arsenal – Betting Tips and Predictions

Swansea City have shown a fight in the relegation battle in the recent weeks, and the credit must go to new manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Since his appointment in the last week of December, the Welsh side have lost only one of their seven games in all competitions. Last weekend, they pulled off a shocking surprise as they defeated Liverpool 1-0 at Liberty Stadium. However, the Swans still find themselves in the bottom spot with 20 points – three points behind the safety line.

The Swans are in desperate need of points, and they will prove to be tough opponents for the Gunners – who have been terrible on the road this season. However, the Gunners will have an added advantage as they were not involved in action during this weekend while Swansea struggled for a 1-1 FA Cup draw with League Two side Notts County.

The North London side are yet to win an away game this season, but they did secure an important result last week as they defeated Chelsea in League Cup semi-finals. In their last league fixture, they claimed a comprehensive 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal also remain desperate for points in their hunt for the fourth spot. As things stand, they are placed sixth in the table with 42 points – five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

However, we must state again that away points have been a luxury for the Gunners this season, and in their last away game they lost 1-2 to Bournemouth.

Earlier this season, at Liberty Stadium, the Gunners claimed a 2-1 win over their opponents.

Swansea City vs Arsenal – Match Facts

The Gunners have lost six league games this season – five of those defeats have come on the road.

However, the Gunners are on a three-game winning run against the Swans in Premier League.

The Swans have the worst scoring record in the league this season. They have scored only 15 goals in 24 games.

Swansea City vs Arsenal – Team News

For the Swans, the only injury-concern seems to Bayern Munich loanee Renato Sanches.

The Gunners will be without Santi Cazorla and Danny Welbeck. Oliver Giroud is expected to be a late decision, and new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan could make his debut for the club.

Swansea City vs Arsenal – Match Odds

The Gunners are favourites to win and they can be backed at their best odds of ½ at BetVictor. We predict this to be a tight contest, but we believe that the Gunners will come out with three points in the end. We are going for an Arsenal win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 7/2 odds at the same bookmaker, and a Swansea win can get you 13/2 odds.

Swansea City vs Arsenal – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for Arsenal is the most likely result at its best odds of 7/1 at Bet365. However, this preview is going for a 2-1 away win and our prediction is priced at 8/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Swansea City vs Arsenal – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alexandre Lacazette is the favourite to score at 21/20 odds at Unibet. We are backing Mesut Ozil to score on Tuesday, and the German is available for 9/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the hosts, Wilfried Bony is available at 13/4 odds.

Swansea City vs Arsenal – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and this prediction can get you the best odds of ¾ at BetVictor.