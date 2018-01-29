Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United – Betting Tips and Predictions

In arguably the most-important fixture in Premier League this week, Tottenham will host Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Spurs will come into the game on the back of two consecutive away draws – in their last league game, they had drawn 1-1 at Southampton, and on Saturday, they were almost knocked out of FA Cup by League Two side Newport County before managing a 1-1 draw.

Spurs are embroiled in the battle for top-four places, and Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping for a much better performance against United.

Despite indifferent results in the recent weeks, the North London side are undefeated in their last six league games and currently sit in the fifth spot with 45 points.

United will arrive at Wembley following a comfortable 4-0 FA Cup success at Yeovil Town. The Red Devils, who claimed a 1-0 win at Burnley in their last league game, are on a three-game winning run in the league and undefeated in their last eight games.

They sit in the second spot with 53 points, and with Alexis Sanchez in the team, they will be confident of a strong showing against Spurs.

Earlier this season, United claimed at 1-0 win over Spurs at Old Trafford thanks to a late goal from Anthony Martial.

Tottenham vs Manchester United – Match Facts

United have kept clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions.

Spurs are undefeated in their last 11 games at Wembley in all competitions.

The Red Devils have won five of their last six away games in the league.

Tottenham vs Manchester United – Team News

Danny Rose and Harry Winks are sure to miss the game for Spurs. Some key players such as Hugo Lloris, Christian Eriksen, Eric Lamela and Serge Aurier are also doubts for the North London side.

The visitors will be without Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Daley Blind. Alexis Sanchez should make league debut for United.

Tottenham vs Manchester United – Match odds

Spurs are favourites to win in the betting market at the best odds of 11/8 at Betfred. An away win is slightly better priced at 12/5 odds at Unibet.

This game is a tough one to call, and hence, we are going for a draw as our prediction. This bet is available at 12/5 odds at Betfred.

Tottenham vs Manchester United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result in the betting market and we are going for the same outcome as our prediction. This betting tip is available at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

Tottenham vs Manchester United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Spurs striker Harry Kane is the favourite to score and we are backing him as our prediction in this market at his best odds of 6/5 at Paddypower.

For United, Romelu Lukaku is available at 9/4 odds and Alexis Sanchez at 12/5 odds at Betfred.

Tottenham vs Manchester United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t see too many goals in this game, and we have picked under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at its best odds of 20/23 at BetVictor.