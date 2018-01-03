Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Following their 4-1 capitulation at Manchester City, Tottenham have won three games on the bounce, and now they face London-rivals West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening.

Spurs, following their 2-0 win at Swansea City on Monday, find themselves in the fifth spot with 40 points. They are three points outside the top-four but have a game in hand on fourth-placed Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side would be looking to put another three points on the board against the Hammers – who stand to get one less day of recovery following their late 2-1 home win over West Bromwich on Tuesday.

On the back of their win over the Baggies, the Hammers have climbed out of the drop zone and occupy the 16th spot with 21 points. The East Londoners sit just a point out of the bottom three, but they have registered some important results since David Moyes has taken reins of the club.

In December, the Hammers picked up points against Chelsea and Arsenal, and we expect them to give a tough fight to Spurs. However, we are backing the hosts to emerge victorious in the end.

Earlier this season, Spurs claimed a 3-2 league win at London Stadium, but the Hammers managed to oust Spurs from League Cup with the same scoreline in October.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United – Match Facts

West Ham’s last away league win at Tottenham came during the 2013-14 season.

Harry Kane has scored seven goals in total against the Hammers.

Andy Carroll ended his nine-goal drought with the 59th-minute strike against West Bromwich. He ended up scoring a brace in the 2-1 win.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United – Team News

Midfielder Victor Wanyama could find his way into Pochettino’s squad, but Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld are set to miss the game.

For the visitors, Diafra Sakho is a doubt, and the likes of Michail Antonio, Jose Fonte and Sam Byram are likely to miss the game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United – Match Odds

Spurs, who have won five of their last six, are huge favourites to win at their best odds of 2/7 at BetVictor. We are backing a comfortable home win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 51/10 odds, and an away win at 11/1 odds at Unibet.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United – Correct Score Odds

Spurs have scored a total of 12 goals in their last three home games, and we are backing them to score at least three on Thursday. For our prediction, we are going for a 3-1 home win at the best odds of 11/1 at Bet365.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane is the obvious pick in this market, but he doesn’t provide much value for money at his best odds of ½ at Bet365. Hence, we are backing Dele Alli as our prediction at 9/5 odds at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Chicharito is available at 7/2 odds at Bet365.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Three out of Spurs’ last four league fixtures, and four out of Hammers’ last four have ended with more than 2.5 goals. Thus, we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game as our prediction at the best odds of 4/7 at Bet365.