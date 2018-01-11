Tottenham vs Everton – Betting Tips and Predictions

Tottenham looked out of ideas against West Ham, and manager Mauricio Pochettino would be hoping for a much better performance when they host Everton at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 1-1 draw against the Hammers put an end to a run of three consecutive league wins for Spurs, who sit in the fifth spot with 41 points. Nevertheless, the North London side got back to winning ways with a 3-0 FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Spurs currently sit two points outside the top-four, and they can’t afford to drop any more easy points in the race for Champions League spots. This weekend, they would be hoping for an easy ride against Everton – who are without a win in their last four league fixtures.

The upturn in form following the arrival of Sam Allardyce is quickly disappearing for the Toffees. Allardyce would be keen to put a stop to this rot, but we don’t think that they would get anything out of this game.

The Toffees lost 0-2 to Manchester United in the last league game, and last weekend, they lost to Merseyside rivals Liverpool to bow out of the cup.

As things stand, they are placed ninth in the league table with 27 points.

Tottenham vs Everton – Match Facts

The Toffees have managed just one win in their last 19 away games.

Meanwhile, the hosts are undefeated in their last ten home games.

The Toffees have failed to beat Spurs in the last ten meetings between these two sides in all competitions.

Tottenham vs Everton – Team News

The hosts will be without Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose while Harry Winks is a doubt.

For the visitors, Ramiro Funes Mori, Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines are all ruled out. Maarten Stekelenburg and Michael Keane are expected to take late fitness tests, and new signing Cenk Tosun could make his debut for his new club.

Tottenham vs Everton – Match Odds

Spurs are huge favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 2/7 at BetVictor. Despite the low value, we are backing the home side to claim a win in this fixture.

A draw is available at 27/5 odds at Unibet, and an away win can get you 25/12 odds at the same bookmaker.

Tottenham vs Everton – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Spurs is the most likely result in the betting market at 5/1 odds at most bookmakers. However, we are going for a 2-1 home win as our prediction, and this outcome can get you 17/2 odds at Bet365.

Tottenham vs Everton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane is the favourite in the betting market, and we are backing him as our prediction at his best odds of 11/17 at Bwin. Heung-Min Son is also a good bet at 6/4 odds, and Dele Alli can get you 7/4 odds at Paddypower.

Tottenham vs Everton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in this game, and thus we are backing 2.5+ goals in the fame as our prediction. This betting tip is available at its best odds of 7/10 at Bet365.