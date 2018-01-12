Watford vs Southampton – Betting Tips and Predictions

Watford made a flying start to life under manager Marco Silva, but the wheels have come off their campaign in the recent weeks.

This Saturday, the Hornets would be aiming to re-stabilize their season when out-of-form Southampton visit Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Hornets have struggled with injuries and suspensions of late, and they still have a number of key players out. Silva’s side have lost five of their last six fixtures, and in their last league game, they lost 3-1 at Manchester City. However, they got back to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over Bristol City in FA Cup last weekend.

As things stand, the hosts are placed tenth in the table with 24 points – just four clear off the relegation zone.

The Saints find themselves in an even bigger problem. The South Coast side are without a win in their last nine league games and have dropped to the edges of the drop zone. They are out of the bottom-three due to a better goal difference and currently find themselves in the 17th spot with 20 points.

On their current form, the Saints look like relegation-material, and Mauricio Pellegrino must be sweating about his job at the moment.

Earlier this season, the Hornets claimed a 2-0 win at St Mary’s Stadium.

Watford vs Southampton – Match Facts

Watford have claimed just one win in their last five Premier League meetings with the Saints. 1W2D2L

The Hornets have managed just three points in their last seven league games.

Only one out of last five league meetings between the two sides has ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Watford vs Southampton – Team News

The hosts will be without the likes of Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul, Kiko Femenía, Will Hughes, Tommie Hoban and Miguel Britos.

For the visitors, Charlie Austin is certain to miss, and the likes of Wesley Hoedt, Cedric Soares and Jeremy Pied are doubts for the game.

Watford vs Southampton – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win and they are priced at their best odds of 6/4 at Bet365. However, we are going for a draw in this fixture, and you can back our prediction at 5/2 odds at Betfair.

An away win is available at 2/1 odds at Bet365.

Watford vs Southampton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market, and we are backing the same as our prediction in this market. This outcome is available at its best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

Watford vs Southampton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Saints striker Manolo Gabbiadini is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 2/1 at Unibet.

For the Hornets, Troy Deeney is the favourite at 23/10 odds at Paddypower. We are backing Andre Gray as our prediction, and he is available at 5/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Watford vs Southampton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

The history of this fixture suggests that we are likely to see less than 2.5 goals in this game. We are backing the same as our prediction at the best odds of 10/11 at BetVictor.