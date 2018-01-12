West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Betting Tips and Predictions

West Bromwich Albion are without a win in 20 league games and find themselves amidst deep relegation trouble.

Alan Pardew is yet to win a league game as Baggies manager and he will be hoping to finally claim one against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Baggies have registered just two wins this season, and they find themselves in the 19th spot with 16 points. They lost 2-1 at West Ham due to a late goal from Andy Carroll in their last league fixture. However, they registered a rare win last weekend as they defeated League Two side Exeter City 2-0 in FA Cup.

Brighton are not doing much better themselves and have registered just one win in their last eleven league games. The Seagulls sit in the 12th spot with 23 points – three points above the relegation zone.

In their last fixture, they could only manage a 2-2 home draw against Bournemouth, but last weekend, they claimed a 2-1 win over league-rivals Crystal Palace in FA Cup.

Earlier this season, the Seagulls managed a 3-1 win over their opponents at Amex Stadium.

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Facts

The Seagulls have failed to score in five of their last six away games.

The Baggies have drawn ten games in the league this season – highest in the league.

All of Brighton’s last six away games have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Team News

Nacer Chadli and James Morrison are definitely out for the Baggies, and the likes of Matt Phillips, Kieran Gibbs and Craig Dawson are all doubts. In-demand centre-back Jonny Evans is expected to return to the squad.

For the Seagulls, Steve Sidwell is the only injury-absence.

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Odds

The Baggies are slight favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 23/20 at Bet365. However, all the indications point towards a draw in this game, and we are backing the same as our prediction. This outcome can get you 2/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

A Brighton win can get you up to 7/2 odds at Betfair.

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 home win is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 9/2 at Bet365. These two sides are among the three lowest-scoring sides in the league, and we don’t expect to see too many goals in this game. Thus, we are going for a goalless draw in the game at 11/2 odds at William Hill.

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

We are going for no goals in the game, and hence, our prediction is ‘no goalscorer’ for this market. This bet is available at 9/2 odds at Coral.

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are opting for under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. You can back this bet at its best odds of 4/9 at BetVictor.