West Ham United vs Crystal Palace – Betting Tips and Predictions

West Ham United will welcome Crystal Place at London Stadium in a battle between two recovering sides on Tuesday.

There has been a common theme to the seasons of both sides as they both find themselves in a recovery-mode under new managers following terrible starts to the season.

Both sides are separated by a solitary point in the league table, and we expect an exciting London derby this midweek.

The Hammers suffered a shock 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday, but they are undefeated in their last five games in the league. Ahead of the game, the Hammers find themselves in the 11th spot with 26 points.

The Eagles are placed in the 13th spot with 25 points. In their last league game, they were comprehensively defeated 4-1 by Arsenal. Prior to that, they were unbeaten in three games – including wins over Southampton and Burnley, and a draw with leaders Manchester City.

Under Roy Hodgson, the Eagles have looked dangerous, and we expect them to go for a win in this game.

Earlier this season, both sides played out a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace – Match Facts

The Hammers are undefeated in their last five league games with the Eagles. 3W 2D

Six out of last seven league meetings between these two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

The Hammers have the third-worst defence in the league as they have conceded 42 goals in 24 games.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace – Team News

The Hammers have a lengthy injury-list at the moment. Andy Carroll, Diafra Sakho, and Edimilson Fernandes are long-term absences while the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Jose Fonte are also set to miss the game.

Yohan Cabaye, Jeff Schlupp, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are set to miss for Palace. However, new signings Jaroslaw Jach and Erdal Rakip could find themselves in the squad.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace – Match Odds

In the betting market, Palace are favourites to pick up a win. The Eagles are available at their best odds of 7/4 at Betfair. The Hammers have some key players missing, and we believe that Palace can pull off a win in this game. Hence, we are backing a Palace win as our prediction.

A home win is available at 15/8 odds at BetVictor and a draw can get you 9/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result in the betting market at 11/2 odds at BetVictor. This preview is backing a 2-1 win for the Hammers, and this prediction is available at the best odds of 10/1 at Bet365.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Chicharito is the favourite to score in the game at 21/10 odds at Bet365. For the visitors, Christian Benteke is available at 23/10 odds at Paddypower.

However, we are backing Wilfried Zaha as our prediction and the winger is available at his best odds of 3/1 at Bet365.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We predict at least three goals in the game, and thus we are backing 2.5+ goals in the game at the best odds of 6/5 at BetVictor.