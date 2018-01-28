Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Betting Tips and Predictions

Chelsea haven’t enjoyed the best of starts to the new year and there are already rumours circulating about Antonio Conte’s future at the club.

They were knocked out of League Cups semi-finals by Arsenal last week, but they got back to the winning ways with a convincing 3-0 win over Newcastle United in FA Cup on Sunday.

In their last league game, the Blues claimed a 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. Despite their struggles, the Blues have been consistent in the league, and they are unbeaten in their last eight league games. As things stand, the Blues find themselves in the third spot with 50 points.

The Cherries come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at West Ham United. They bowed out to Wigan Atheltic in the third round of FA Cup, and they were not involved in action this week. The visitors will come into the game on the back of a ten-day break and that could play for or against them in the game.

The South Coast side currently find themselves in the 12th spot with 25 points. They sit just three points above the safety line, and the danger of relegation is very much alive for them.

The Blues claimed a 1-0 league win over the Cherries at Vitality Stadium earlier in the season. Both sides also met in a League Cup tie in December, and Chelsea prevailed 2-1 in that game.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Match Facts

The Blues have kept six clean sheets in their last seven league games at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are without a defeat in their last eight league games at Stamford Bridge.

The Cherries are without a win in their last six away games.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Team News

For the Blues, Willian is likely to miss the game, and Alvaro Morata and Thibaut Courtois are doubts.

The Cherries will be without Jermaine Defoe and Tyrone Mings while Harry Arter is a doubt.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Match Odds

The hosts are huge favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 2/7 at Coral. We don’t see Chelsea dropping points at home and we are predicting comfortable a home win in this game.

A draw is available at 21/4 odds at BetVictor and an away win can get you 11/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Chelsea is the most popular result in the betting market at the best odds of 13/2 at William Hill. We are backing a 3-0 home win as our prediction instead, and this outcome can get you 15/2 odds at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Michy Batshuayi, who scored a brace in the win over Newcastle, is a good option at even odds at Betfred. However, we are going for Eden Hazard as our prediction in this game. The Belgian is available at 10/11 odds at Bet365.

For the visitors, Callum Wilson is available at 13/4 odds at Unibet.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for more than 2.5 goals in the game, and this prediction can get you 8/15 odds at Paddypower.