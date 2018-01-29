Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion – Betting Tips and Predictions

Following their defeat at Liverpool, Manchester City have registered three consecutive wins in all competitions.

On Wednesday, they will resume their Premier League campaign against West Bromwich Albion at Etihad Stadium.

The league-leaders got back to winning ways with a 3-1 home win over Newcastle United in the league last week. Following that result, they have also registered easy wins over Bristol City and Cardiff City in League and FA Cup respectively.

As things stand, City find themselves eleven points clear at the top of the league table, and undefeated at home this season.

The Citizens haven’t dropped points at Etihad Stadium since the 1-1 draw with Everton in August, and we expect them to continue their winning run on Wednesday.

The Baggies have looked a much better side in the recent weeks. They have picked up four points from their last two games, but they still find themselves in the 19th spot with 20 points – three behind the safety.

On the weekend, the Baggies registered arguably their best result of the season as they defeated Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield in the fourth round of FA Cup. The win over the Reds must have boosted the confidence of Alan Pardew’s side, but we don’t see them getting anything against the Citizens.

Earlier this season, the Citizens grabbed a 3-2 win over the Baggies at the Hawthorns. City have also defeated their opponents 1-2 in a League Cup game this season.

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Facts

The hosts have won 20 out of their last 22 games in the league.

City have won their last 13 games against the Baggies in all competitions.

The Baggies have registered only three league wins this season – lowest in the league.

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion – Team News

The hosts will be without the likes of Leroy Sane, Benjamin Mendy, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Fabian Delph for this game.

Nacer Chadli and James Morrison are set to miss out for the visitors. There are doubts over the involvement of Kieran Gibbs, Jonny Evans, Hal Robson-Kanu, Jake Livermore, Sam Field and Gareth McAuley.

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Odds

The Citizens are huge favourites to win and they are priced at their best odds of 1/6 Coral. There is not much return on money, but an upset in this game is very unlikely and we are predicting a home win.

A draw is available at 9/1 odds at Bet365, and an away win can get you 22/1 odds at Betfair.

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion – Correct Score Odds

We are going for a 3-0 City win as our prediction, and this outcome is available at its best odds of 13/2 at Bet365.

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Sergio Aguero is the obvious favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 4/7 at Coral. However, we are going with Raheem Sterling as our prediction at 11/10 odds at BetVictor.

For the visitors, Jay Rodriguez is the favourite to score at his best odds of 5/1 at Unibet.

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and thus, we have picked over 2.5 goals bet as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at 4/9 odds at BetVictor.