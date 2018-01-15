Alexis Sanchez-saga intensifies as Chelsea join the race

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has become the most sought-after Premier League player of this transfer window.

According to the latest report from BBC, Premier League champions Chelsea have also joined the pursuit of the 29-year-old.

The Chilean is in last year of his contract with the Gunners, and it was long expected that he could leave in January. At the start of the window, Manchester City were the only known club interested in the player and were favourites to sign him. However, that didn’t last when Manchester United offered a much better deal to the player and to the North London club.

City have reportedly pulled out of the race after failing to meet United’s offer – which also includes Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way if he agrees to a deal. But United might now have to battle it out with Chelsea for their target.

In the latest development, the reports suggest that it is now a two-way battle between United and Chelsea for the Chilean.

Man City pull out of race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, based on current numbers demanded by #AFC + AS. #MCFC believe they were 1st choice but that Man U offering package higher than City would’ve paid in £60m deal last summer. TWIST City think Chelsea #CFC rivalling #MUFC pic.twitter.com/m8jPvSEqTt — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 15, 2018

Chelsea are trying to gatecrash United's bid to sign Sanchez after City pulled out of the running — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 15, 2018

A couple of days ago, Blues boss Antonio Conte admitted his admiration of Sanchez and branded him as a £80-90m player. Now, it appears that the Italian has sensed an opportunity to acquire one of the finest players in the league.

Interest from multiple clubs in the player is likely to help Arsenal in their bargaining position. However, they will be keen to wrap up the deal quickly, so they can bring in the replacement – who could possibly be Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Multiple reports in England and Germany have confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the 28-year-old striker. It is believed that the Gunners are hopeful of securing the Gabonese striker for a fee in the region of €60m.