Chelsea vs Arsenal – Carabao Cup Semi Final – Betting Tips and Predictions

In what would be their second of three encounters this month, Chelsea and Arsenal will face each other in the first leg of the EFL Cup Semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening. The game will feature the long-awaited VAR technology.

Both sides have already played a 2-2 thriller at Emirates Stadium last week, and we expect another enticing battle on Wednesday. The Blues could only manage a goalless draw with Norwich City in FA Cup this weekend, and they are now without a win in last two games.

Antonio Conte would be eager to get back to winning ways and is likely to field a strong lineup. However, the Italian has not enjoyed much luck against the North London side and has managed just one win in six official meetings. The Gunners must be reeling following their embarrassing FA Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest, and Arsene Wenger would demand a reaction from his players.

Historically, Wenger has played weaker sides in League Cup, but following the disastrous result on the weekend, he doesn’t really have much choice other than to field a strong side. Nevertheless, he will be absent from the sidelines as he will serve the second game of his three-game ban.

This season, both sides have played each other three times – including the Community Shield tie. Arsenal claimed a penalty win in the Shield, and both league fixtures ended in draws.

Chelsea vs Arsenal – Match Facts

Chelsea have ended three of their last four meetings with the Gunners with only ten men.

Four of the last six meetings between these two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

The Gunners have lost six games on the road this season, winning only five.

Chelsea vs Arsenal – Team News

Eden Hazard is the only injury concern for the Blues. The Belgian missed out the FA Cup draw with Norwich, but he is expected to return on Wednesday.

The Gunners have quite a significant injury-list at the moment. Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal are expected to miss while the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey, and Olivier Giroud are doubts.

Chelsea vs Arsenal – Match Odds

The Blues are favourites to win at their home, and they are available at their best odds of 4/5 at Bet365. However, we are going for a draw as our prediction in this fixture. This outcome can get you 29/10 odds at BetVictor.

An away win is available at 4/1 odds at Unibet.

Chelsea vs Arsenal – Correct Score Odds

Since this is the first leg, we believe both sides won’t be too adventurous going forward, and therefore, we are going for a 1-1 draw as our prediction. This outcome can get you 7/1 odds at William Hill.

Chelsea vs Arsenal – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alvaro Morta endured a torrid time at Emirates, but he is the favourite to score in this game in the betting market. The Spaniard is available at his best odds of 5/4 at Betfred.

However, we are backing Eden Hazard as our prediction at 7/4 odds at Unibet. For the Gunners, Alexandre Lacazette is available at 11/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

Chelsea vs Arsenal – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are expecting less than 2.5 goals in the game, and you can back our prediction at the best odds of 6/5 at Coral.