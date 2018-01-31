Kilmarnock vs Celtic – Betting Tips and Predictions

Kilmarnock will aim to avoid their second-consecutive defeat in the league when they host Celtic at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Killie have picked up a decent number of points in their recent games, but they lost 3-1 at Aberdeen last weekend. That result put an end to an unbeaten run of six league games for them.

Owing to that run, Killie have considerably moved up in the league and find themselves in the seventh spot with 26 points from 22 games – they have played three games fewer than their opponents.

On Saturday, Killie will come against the Celtic side that has lost only once in the league this season. The Bhoys come into this game following a comfortable 3-1 home win against Hearts – the side responsible for ending Celtic’s record unbeaten run in December.

Following that 4-0 defeat in December, the Celts are undefeated in their last seven games, winning six of those games. And, we are backing them to continue their new unbeaten run against Killie on Saturday.

Both sides have played each other twice in the league game this season. Killie managed to grab a 1-1 draw on their trip to Celtic Park, but they lost 0-2 to the Celts in their previous home tie.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic – Match Facts

Celtic are currently on a 16-game unbeaten run against Killie in the league. 13W 3D

Five of the last seven league meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

The Bhoys have conceded just two goals in their last seven league fixtures.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic – Team News

Killie have no major injury concerns, and they should have new signing Aaron Tshibola in the squad. The 23-year-old has joined Killie on a loan deal from Championship side Aston Villa.

The league-leaders will be without Craig Gordon and Leigh Griffiths.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic – Match Odds

The Hoops are favourites to win at the best odds of ¼ at BetVictor. We expect an away win in this game, and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A draw is available at 5/1 odds at Bet365, and a home win can get you 14/1 odds at Betfair.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Celtic is the most popular result in the betting market and we are going with the same outcome as our prediction. This bet is priced at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

In the absence of Griffiths, Moussa Dembele is the favourite to score and he is available at his best odds of 5/6 at Skybet. Dembele was on target in the win over Hearts, and we are backing to continue his goal-scoring form.

Scott Sinclair is also a good option at 13/10 odds at Betfair.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Based on the recent history of this fixture, we are going for under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This bet is priced at the best odds of 13/10 at BetVictor.