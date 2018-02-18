Bayern Munich vs Besiktas – Betting Tips and Predictions

Bayern Munich will resume their European challenge with a home tie against Besiktas in the first leg of the last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga giants will be favourites to win their tie against the Turkish side, who are making their debut in the knockout stages of the competition.

Bayern were drawn together with Paris Saint-Germain and both clubs ended the group stage with 15 points. Bayern could only manage the second spot due to an inferior head-to-head record. However, the German club are currently on an 11-game winning run in all competitions and they have almost secured another league title as they have a 19-point lead at the top.

Since Jupp Heynckes has replaced Carlo Ancelotti in the hot-seat, Bayern have hit top-gear and we consider them as one of the favourites for the title.

Besiktas surprised everyone by winning their group ahead of the likes of Porto, RB Leipzig and Monaco. They were undefeated in their group and occupied the top spot with 14 points. However, things are not going well for them in their domestic league and they currently sit in the fourth spot.

Both sides faced each other in the group stage of the 1997-98 competition. Bayern won both games with an identical scoreline of 2-0.

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas – Match Facts

Since the appointment of Heynckes in the first week of November, Bayern have won 18 of their 19 games in all competitions.

Bayern’s last ten games in the competition have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions.

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas – Team News

Bayern will be without the services of their main goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The visitors will travel without the likes of Gokhan Tore and Atinc Nukan.

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas – Match Odds

Bayern are huge favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 1/6 at William Hill. We are going for a comfortable home win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 8/1 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you 22/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Bayern is the most probable result in the betting market, and its available at its best odds of 6/1 at Bet365. In our preview, we are going for a 4-1 home win as our prediction. This bet is available at 14/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 4/9 at Skybet. We are backing the Polish striker as our prediction in this game. Arjen Robben is also a good option at 22/19 odds at Unibet.

For the visitors, Alvaro Negredo is available at 21/4 odds at Unibet.

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We see a lot of goals in this game and we are going for over 3.5 goals as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 21/4 at 11/10 odds at William Hill.