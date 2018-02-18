Chelsea vs Barcelona – Betting Tips and Predictions

It’s not a perfect time for Chelsea to face Barcelona, nevertheless, they will try to put a halt to Barcelona’s impressive season this week.

The Blues are set to host the Catalans in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Things have not exactly gone according to the plan for the Blues since the turn of the year. There is constant speculation about Antonio Conte’s future at the club. The Blues have managed just two wins in their last six league games, and they now run a serious risk of dropping out of top four.

However, there were hints of their earlier form in their 4-0 win over Hull City in FA Cup on Saturday. The win was a welcome boost for Conte, and he would be hoping for much more improvement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Catalans seem to be running away with the La Liga title this season. With 14 games left in the season, Barcelona are undefeated in the league and enjoy an eight-point lead at the top.

Barca have been almost flawless this season, including the group stage of this competition, and they will be favourites to win this tie.

Chelsea vs Barcelona – Road to Last-16

The Blues didn’t really make it easy for themselves in the group stage. They finished in the second spot with 11 points, behind AS Roma, but ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Barca were undefeated in their group, and they claimed the top spot, with 14 points, ahead of Juventus.

Chelsea vs Barcelona – Match Facts

Barcelona are without a win in their last seven meetings with Chelsea in Champions League. 5D 2D

The Catalans are undefeated in their last seven games in the competition.

Barcelona have kept six clean sheets in their last seven games in the competition.

Chelsea vs Barcelona – Team News

Tiemoué Bakayoko, David Luiz and Ross Barkley are unlikely to be available for the hosts. Conte will have a selection to make between Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata ahead of the game.

For Barcelona, Nélson Semedo is suspended and Philippe Coutinho is ineligible to play.

Chelsea vs Barcelona – Match Odds

The visitors are the favourites to win the first leg in the betting market. They are available for their best odds of 23/20 at BetVictor.

The Blues have always been solid against Barcelona in Europe, and we are backing them to get a draw from this fixture. Our prediction is available at 5/2 odds at Unibet. A home win is available at 5/2 odds at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Barcelona – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 13/2 at William Hill. However, in our preview, we are going for a 2-2 draw as our prediction. This bet is available at 14/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Chelsea vs Barcelona – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Lionel Messi is the favourite to score at his best odds of 13/10 at Paddypower. We are backing Luis Suarez as our prediction in this game. The Uruguayan is available at 10/7 odds at Unibet.

For the hosts, both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are available at 12/5 odds at Paddypower.

Chelsea vs Barcelona – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. You can back this bet at the best odds of 17/20 at BetVictor.